WATCH NOW: Will Zalatoris has a big day ahead of him in the final round of The Masters
WATCH NOW: Will Zalatoris has a big day ahead of him in the final round of The Masters

Will Zalatoris enters the final round of the Masters four shots back.

 Associated Press Photo

Zalatoris is four shots out of the lead heading into Sunday afternoon's play

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Will Zalatoris has a big day in front of him on Sunday as he fights it out at the 85th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Zalatoris, a Masters rookie and 24-year-old former Wake Forest star, is four shots off the pace as he trails Hideki Matsuyama by four shots.

Zalatoris, who tees off at 2:20 with Corey Conners (Coverage starts at 2 p.m. on CBS), has shot rounds of 70-68-71.

"....Four shots back, a lot of great players are right there with me," he said after Saturday's round. "Keep doing what we’re doing, hit some wedge shots a little bit tighter, and run the tables.”

Zalatoris is trying to become the second player from Wake Forest to win the Masters joining Arnold Palmer, who won it four times. Zalatoris played at Wake Forest on the Arnold Palmer scholarship.

Through the years several former Wake Forest golfers have had good chances to win including Billy Joe Patton, Curtis Strange, Scott Hoch and Len Mattiace. Hoch (1989) and Mattiace (2003) each lost in a playoff at The Masters.

Will Zalatoris: What you need to know about the former Wake Forest star contending to win The Masters

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

