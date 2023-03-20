One of the most successful player-caddie tandems on the PGA Tour has split.

Webb Simpson and his longtime friend and caddie, Paul Tesori, have parted ways.

Simpson, a former Wake Forest star and the 2012 U.S. Open winner and the 2011 Wyndham Championship winner, announced it on Instagram on Monday.

“After over 12 years of working together, Paul Tesori and I have made the hard decision to change directions,” Simpson said on Instagram.

Simpson said in his post that Tesori will be caddying for Cameron Young, a rising star on the PGA Tour who is also a Wake Forest graduate.

Simpson said it was a difficult decision.

“(The decision) was one that we have thoroughly considered after spending many hours in prayer, seek-ing counsel from mentors, and having countless conversations together,” Simpson said. “Our time together has been truly unforgettable - Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups, a major championship, a TPC win and a career high of 4th in the (world rankings).”

In a text message Tesori, whose family is close to the Simpson family, said: “It’s sad mostly but some excitement for a new challenge for both of us.”

Simpson, 37, said Tesori’s guidance and friendship have been key ingredients to Simpson’s success as a pro golfer. Simpson, a Raleigh native who lives in Charlotte, has won seven times on the PGA Tour and is 16th on the tour's all-time money list with just under $45 million.

“I could never have done this without Paul by my side,” Simpson said in his post. “Not only has he been my caddie and swing coach, but one of my best friends in the world…. Pauly, Michelle, Alexis, Isaiah and their family will always be a part of Team Simpson.”