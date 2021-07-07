Webb Simpson gearing up for homestretch of PGA Tour season, including Wyndham Championship

You are the honorary chairman of the U.S. Junior Amateur, and it’s one of the biggest junior golf tournaments in the country. Did you help land the tournament as it was pitched to the USGA?

“I didn't have to do anything to help them get it here. I love that I get to be a part of it. When I first got the call a couple years ago to be honorary chairman I was excited because we just bought our house here right but it just fits with my history with USGA and winning the Southern Am right here with my dad (Sam, who died in November 2017 after battling Parkinson’s Disease) caddying. So those memories are all right there.”

How do you think landing the U.S. Junior Am will benefit the Country Club of North Carolina?

“It's the biggest tournament in junior golf. And so it shows a lot about the club and that the USGA would want to come here means a lot. It's such a great golf course, for the format with stroke and match play. I think you have a great membership who are so excited about golf in general.”

As a member here and as a junior player you won the Southern Am at CCNC, and one of the favorites is Jackson Van Paris, whose family is also a member. Do you think there’s extra pressure on Van Paris?