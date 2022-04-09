Webb Simpson getting back his consistency after early-season injuries

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Webb Simpson’s injuries are behind him and he’s starting to feel in rhythm again.

That rhythm hasn’t translated into big things this week at the Masters, but he’s not discouraged with his progress. On Saturday he fought through the unseasonably cold temperature (high of 54) and windy conditions (12-18 mph, gusting as high as 31) to shoot 73 in his third round at Augusta National.

Simpson, 36, and a former Wake Forest star, missed seven weeks of the PGA Tour season with a neck injury that had him at home in Charlotte.

“It feels good to be back and I got to play in three tournaments in Florida so that was good, and it’s just getting into tournament rhythm as a I call it,” said Simpson, who will start Sunday in the top 20 and is 2 over through 54 holes.

The other former Wake Forest golfer in the field, Will Zalatoris, shot a 3 over 75 and he’s at 2 over for the tournament heading into Sunday’s final round. Zalatoris was the runner-up in last year’s Masters in his rookie year on the PGA Tour.

Simpson said the conditions for Saturday’s round were tougher than normal but it wasn’t unexpected. He birdied the second and sixth hole before bogeying No. 7. He had a double bogey on 10 after a poor chip on his fourth shot.

He birdied 13 but ended his day with a bogey on the 18th.

“It was colder than I thought,” Simpson said, “but I thought they did a great job with the golf course and I didn’t see it getting away from us but they did stretch it out to its limit.”

Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open winner who has seven PGA Tour wins, has had some good finishes around here placing in the top 20 in his last four Masters. In 2019 he had a career-best tie for fifth.

Simpson was looking forward to a better day weather wise on Sunday in the final round. He was also looking forward to continuing his resurgence from his neck injury at the tour stop next week in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

“I feel like my golf swing is getting better,” Simpson said. “Part of my neck injury was I was getting behind it more on my swing so my ball striking is getting better and better each week so I’m excited about that.”

Simpson said during his best seasons on tour it was about consistency in his swing.

“That’s always been my best attribute and I need to get back to that consistency,” said Simpson, who is ranked 39th in the world. "I like the direction of where I'm heading so it's been good here of late."

