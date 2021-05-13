Webb Simpson giving back to Wake Forest for every birdie he makes for the rest of the PGA Tour season

Webb Simpson’s ties to Wake Forest and the golf program have always been strong, and now it will mean more every time he makes a birdie on the PGA Tour.

Simpson, 35, who is ranked ninth in the world and is a 2008 graduate of Wake Forest, will start giving back to the program with every birdie for the rest of the PGA Tour season starting with next week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Since his graduation from Wake Forest he’s given back whenever he could such as making a number of appearances at the pro-am at Old Town Club. The pro-am is held every other year and a lot of the former Wake Forest golfers from both the women's and men's programs come back for it.

Simpson said that through the years he’s seen the efforts of Arnold Palmer, Curtis Strange, Lanny Wadkins and Billy Andrade among a few who make sure to give back their time and money to the golf program and to the university.

“I have always admired the efforts of Mr. Palmer, Curtis, Lanny, Billy, and others in giving back to the Wake Forest golf team,” said Simpson, who was a three-time All-America and a four-time All-ACC player for the Deacons. “The timing just feels right and Dowd and I are really excited.”