Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris struggle in first round of Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO — Webb Simpson had hoped the great vibes he’s had around the Wyndham Championship and Sedgefield Country Club would have been a spark in Thursday’s first round.

But that spark wasn't there.

Simpson, a former Wake Forest star and former champion who has owned the Donald Ross layout, struggled to a 1-over 71, snapping a streak of 20 straight Wyndham rounds of par or better.

“I'm in the midst of, I feel like, playing some frustrating golf, but I really feel like I'm very close,” said Simpson, who is at 117th on the FedEx Cup points list. “I know you guys hear us say that a lot. A lot of times I think people, myself included, we say it and we don't really mean it. But I really do mean it.”

Will Zalatoris, the highest-ranked golfer in the field this week at No. 14 and another former Wake Forest star, also struggled. Zalatoris also shot 1 over par and couldn’t get anything going on the greens. He also hit out of bounds on his final tee shot at No. 9 and made double bogey.

“Just all around it was very flat,” Zalatoris said while signing autographs after his round. “I didn’t drive it good, didn’t putt good and my irons weren’t good, so that wasn’t a good omen for my round.”

Zalatoris went in as one of the favorites to win his first PGA Tour tournament.

He said the bad round isn’t indicative of the great golf he had been playing.

“It was just kind of one of those days,” Zalatoris said.

Simpson, whose first PGA Tour win came at the 2011 Wyndham and who will be a captain's assistant for Davis Love at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte, has finished seventh or better for five straight years and was runner-up in two of them.

“The pins were tough today, the rough is up this year, but it was still gettable, and somebody shot 9 under,” said Simpson, the tournament's all-time money winner with more than $3.7 million. “It’s very frustrating. But I can't get too frustrated yet. I've got to go have a good practice session, get back at it tomorrow.”

The last time Simpson had shot over par at the Wyndham was a 71 in the final round of 2016.

Simpson, in his 14th Wyndham, knows he can’t get too aggressive in Friday’s second round.

“With this golf course, if you start trying to be too aggressive, it will get you really fast,” he said, “It’s just the old adage: one shot at a time.”

Simpson went into this week missing two of his last three cuts and tied for 69th in Detroit on Sunday.

“I know I have to go low,” he said.