What can Wake expect from Clemson this weekend? Tigers beat writer dishes on offense, star players and where they lack depth.

Chapel Fowler, an award-winning journalist, is covering the Clemson Tigers this season for the The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina.

Fowler, who is a native of Denver, N.C., followed in his father’s footsteps into the world of journalism. His father, Scott, is an award-winning columnist for the Charlotte Observer.

Since Chapel graduated from North Carolina in 2020 he’s won numerous Associated Press Sports Editors awards during his time at the Fayetteville Observer and the Chatham News. He also likes to play a lot of pickup basketball and last year at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke in a media game with other journalists he was quite the power forward on my team.

Fowler answered five questions about the Clemson Tigers, who will visit Truist Field on Saturday for a noon game against Wake Forest. It’s a matchup of top 25 teams with the Tigers ranked fifth in the latest AP Top 25 poll and the Demon Deacons ranked 21st.

1. What do you think is the strongest trait of this year’s Clemson’s team?

“A relatively consistent offense, which is something Clemson lacked in 2021. Will Shipley is a bona fide star at running back, Clemson's wide receivers are making some big catches again and the offensive line has tightened up after being so-so against Georgia Tech. Dabo Swinney has talked a lot about being better around DJ Uiagalelei and the quarterback's play is improving as a result. That's held true in 2022: with consistent protection and playmakers, Uiagalelei has been excellent the last two weeks. That success comes with the caveat that Clemson's done it against Georgia Tech, Furman and Louisiana Tech while weathering a few offensive dead patches per game.”

2. Is there an area of the team that might not have as much depth as year’s past?

“Clemson's secondary was already a question mark after the Tigers lost two first team All-ACC cornerbacks (Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich) to the NFL. That group had some miscommunications and coverage busts against Furman, and it got worse against Louisiana Tech. Two starters (safety Andrew Mukuba and cornerback Nate Wiggins) missed the Louisiana Tech game and a third, cornerback Sheridan Jones, left midway through. That leaves Clemson with a lot of inexperience - especially at cornerback. Swinney said on Sunday that Mukuba, Wiggins and Jones are among a group of guys who are either day-to-day or week-to-week entering the Wake Forest game.”

3. What particular player has surprised you the most so far this season?

“Barrett Carter can make you forget Clemson lost two standout linebackers from last year's team. He's all over the field all the time and is a key guy on what's been an especially handsy defense (12 pass break ups against Louisiana Tech, five interceptions and three blocked field goals/punts on the season). The former five-star recruit is really coming into his own in year two and has slid right in as a starter. A few honorable mentions here: Malcolm Greene, a veteran who's been a nice surprise in the secondary; Blake Miller, who earned Clemson's starting right tackle spot as a true freshman; and Antonio Williams, a true freshman slot receiver who's second on the team in receiving yards through three games.”

4. Has there been a common theme with this team when you’ve talked to players about their goals this season?

“Appreciate every win. Clemson players spoke openly about how last year really put in perspective, to them, how hard it is to emerge victorious week to week in college football. And how they sometimes took Clemson's success for granted during an absurd run of six straight ACC championships and College Football Playoff appearances (not that they were around for all of that, but you get the point). Clemson's also been very incremental in talking about goals. First, it was win the opener. Now, it's win the division. The Tigers obviously have championship aspirations, but they're being very deliberate in going week to week while giving opponents such as Wake the respect they deserve.”

5. Defensive lineman K.J. Henry, who is a West Forsyth graduate, is returning home to Winston-Salem for one last time. How much of a team guy has he been for the Tigers?

“Very much a team guy. Henry's a clear veteran leader for this Clemson defense and, as I'm sure you know from covering him in high school, a wonderful interview, too. Swinney has raved about him as a player who stayed patient, waited his turn and is now thriving. Henry had a QB pressure that led to an interception on Clemson's first defensive snap of the year against Georgia Tech and has put it all together in year five. In my very unofficial measure of who gets the loudest cheer when announced as a starter on the videoboard pregame, Henry has been perhaps the top defensive guy in both home games. Coaches, teammates and fans all appreciate him.”