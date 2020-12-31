What was the score of the Wake Forest-Catawba game, the Deacons first matchup in more than a month?

Wake Forest beat Catawba, 70-62, on Thursday at Joel Coliseum. The Deacons moved to 3-0 and start ACC play on Sunday with an away game at Georgia Tech.
Notable statlines:
- Guard (and Winston-Salem native) Daivien Williamson: 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
- Forward Isaiah Mucius: 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds and one steal.
- Guard Carter Whitt: 11 points of 4-of-8 shooting, four assists and a rebound.
- Guard Jahcobi Neath: 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting, four rebounds and three steals.
Notes and observations:
- This was Wake Forest's first basketball game since Nov. 27. The program faced a 33-day break between games due to COVID-19 cases in the program. Two games were canceled and three other were postponed, including what should've been the Deacons' first pair of ACC games (against Virginia and Syracuse). Wake Forest beat Delaware State, 111-51, and Longwood, 71-60, on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27, respectively, as part of the Wake Forest Classic.
- Wake Forest ran out to a big lead early against Catawba, holding a 24-9 advantage heading into a under-8 media timeout. But the Deacons' play turned sloppy, which helped Catawba creep back in. Wake Forest had seven first-half turnovers, but five of them came on the other side of that timeout as its lead evaporated to 32-30 by halftime. The margin would stay tight until the final buzzer.
- Ody Oguama made his first appearance of the season for Wake Forest. He missed the Deacons first two games due to COVID-19 contact tracing. He finished with seven points and five rebounds.
- Also making his 2020-21 season debut was freshman guard Carter Whitt, originally a 2021 recruit who graduated high school early and joined the Wake Forest program last week. Whitt is from Raleigh and went to Leesville Road before spending some time with Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.