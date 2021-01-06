What was the score of the Wake Forest-No. 22 Virginia game?

Wake Forest lost to Virginia, 70-61, on Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va. It was the second of three straight road games and the first of back-to-back top-25 matchups for the Deacons.
Stars
Wake Forest
Isaiah Mucius: 14 points, seven rebounds.
Ismael Massoud: 13 points, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, three rebounds.
Jonah Antonio: 14 points, 4 of 7 on 3-pointers, four rebounds.
Virginia
Sam Hauser: 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists.
Trey Murphy III: 13 points, 3 of 6 on 3-pointers, two assists.
Observations
• A 12-1 run for Virginia turned a tight game into an extensive margin ahead of the next-to-last media timeout.
Four of the Cavaliers' six scores in that stretch came on layups and dunks, and two of those belonged to Hauser. With 6:55 left, Virginia held a 62-49 lead and control.
Wake Forest made it a little fun late, with Jonah Antonio getting a steal and a 3-pointer with 1:40, but the nine-point margin held out for the final score.
• Wake Forest started hot against the No. 22 team in the nation, rushing out to a 26-14 lead after a little more than 11 minutes of game time. The source of that surge? The 3-point line.
The Deacons hit five in that stretch, starting off with Mucius as the first score of the game. Isaiah Wilkins would hit one, followed by three by Massoud to help take that early advantage.
At halftime, both teams were shooting higher than 50 percent from the field: Wake Forest had a 62.5% shooting percentage, and Virginia sat at 52%.
• Another game featured another new starting lineup for Wake Forest.
Three guys got their first starts: true freshman Carter Whitt (playing in only his third college game after joining the program in the end of December), as well as transfers Antonio and Wilkins.
They joined Mucius, who's been a mainstay since the start of the season, and Ody Oguama in his second straight start.
Records
Wake Forest: 4-1, 0-2 ACC
Virginia: 6-2, 2-0 ACC
Up next
Wake Forest: At Duke, noon Saturday (ACC Network)
Virginia: At Boston College, 2 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network)
336-727-7165