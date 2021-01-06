What was the score of the Wake Forest-No. 22 Virginia game?

Wake Forest lost to Virginia, 70-61, on Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va. It was the second of three straight road games and the first of back-to-back top-25 matchups for the Deacons.

Stars

Wake Forest

Isaiah Mucius: 14 points, seven rebounds.

Ismael Massoud: 13 points, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, three rebounds.

Jonah Antonio: 14 points, 4 of 7 on 3-pointers, four rebounds.

Virginia

Sam Hauser: 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists.

Trey Murphy III: 13 points, 3 of 6 on 3-pointers, two assists.

Observations

• A 12-1 run for Virginia turned a tight game into an extensive margin ahead of the next-to-last media timeout.

Four of the Cavaliers' six scores in that stretch came on layups and dunks, and two of those belonged to Hauser. With 6:55 left, Virginia held a 62-49 lead and control.

Wake Forest made it a little fun late, with Jonah Antonio getting a steal and a 3-pointer with 1:40, but the nine-point margin held out for the final score.