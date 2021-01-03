What was the score of Wake Forest's ACC opener against Georgia Tech?

Wake Forest lost to Georgia Tech 70-54 on Sunday night in Atlanta in the Demon Deacons' ACC basketball opener.
Stars
Wake Forest
Isaiah Mucius: 21 points, five rebounds.
Georgia Tech
Jose Alvarado: 25 points (9-of-14 shooting), four rebounds.
Michael Devoe: 17 points, four rebounds.
Observations
• Turnovers crushed Wake Forest. The Deacons had 18 of them to go along with 22 made field goals. Three players had at least four turnovers: Jahcobi Neath (six), Daivien Williamson (four) and Jalen Johnson (four).
• Alvarado, Georgia Tech's third-team All-ACC team point guard, scored 15 points in the first five minutes of the second half. It started with a 3-pointer and a steal-and-score layup and sparked the Yellow Jackets pivot from moderate lead to full control.
• Georgia Tech's Devoe started off by lighting up Wake Forest from long range. He had 14 points in the first half, hitting four of six 3-pointers. Bubba Parham added two during that stretch, helping the Yellow Jackets connect on nearly 50 percent (7 of 15) of their attempts from 3.
• The Deacons used a new starting lineup, adding Neath and Ody Oguama to go alongside Johnson, Mucius and Williamson.
Records
Wake Forest: 0-1 ACC, 3-1 overall.
Georgia Tech: 2-1, 6-3.
Up next
Wake Forest: At Virginia, 9 p.m. Wednesday (Fox Sports South).
Georgia Tech: At Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Wednesday (Fox Sports South).
