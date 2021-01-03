What was the score of Wake Forest's ACC opener against Georgia Tech?

Wake Forest lost to Georgia Tech 70-54 on Sunday night in Atlanta in the Demon Deacons' ACC basketball opener.

Stars

Wake Forest

Isaiah Mucius: 21 points, five rebounds.

Georgia Tech

Jose Alvarado: 25 points (9-of-14 shooting), four rebounds.

Michael Devoe: 17 points, four rebounds.

Observations

• Turnovers crushed Wake Forest. The Deacons had 18 of them to go along with 22 made field goals. Three players had at least four turnovers: Jahcobi Neath (six), Daivien Williamson (four) and Jalen Johnson (four).

• Alvarado, Georgia Tech's third-team All-ACC team point guard, scored 15 points in the first five minutes of the second half. It started with a 3-pointer and a steal-and-score layup and sparked the Yellow Jackets pivot from moderate lead to full control.