 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What was the score of Wake Forest's ACC opener against Georgia Tech?
0 comments

What was the score of Wake Forest's ACC opener against Georgia Tech?

010421 GATECH PHOTO

Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe shooting against Wake Forest's Jonah Antonio.

 Curtis Compton, Atlanta Journal-Constitution via ACC Media Portal

Wake Forest lost to Georgia Tech 70-54 on Sunday night in Atlanta in the Demon Deacons' ACC basketball opener. 

Stars

Wake Forest

Isaiah Mucius: 21 points, five rebounds.

Georgia Tech

Jose Alvarado: 25 points (9-of-14 shooting), four rebounds.

Michael Devoe: 17 points, four rebounds.

Observations

Turnovers crushed Wake Forest. The Deacons had 18 of them to go along with 22 made field goals. Three players had at least four turnovers: Jahcobi Neath (six), Daivien Williamson (four) and Jalen Johnson (four).

 Alvarado, Georgia Tech's third-team All-ACC team point guard, scored 15 points in the first five minutes of the second half. It started with a 3-pointer and a steal-and-score layup and sparked the Yellow Jackets pivot from moderate lead to full control.

 Georgia Tech's Devoe started off by lighting up Wake Forest from long range. He had 14 points in the first half, hitting four of six 3-pointers. Bubba Parham added two during that stretch, helping the Yellow Jackets connect on nearly 50 percent (7 of 15) of their attempts from 3. 

 The Deacons used a new starting lineup, adding Neath and Ody Oguama to go alongside Johnson, Mucius and Williamson.

Records

Wake Forest: 0-1 ACC, 3-1 overall.

Georgia Tech: 2-1, 6-3.

Up next

Wake Forest: At Virginia, 9 p.m. Wednesday (Fox Sports South).

Georgia Tech: At Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Wednesday (Fox Sports South).

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News