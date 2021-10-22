What's at stake for Wake Forest's football team as it visits Army on Saturday

Wake Forest's football team, ranked 16th nationally and perfect through the first six games of a regular season for the first time in 77 years, will begin a far more challenging portion of its schedule this weekend, one that includes offensive-minded North Carolina, nationally ranked N.C. State and perennial power Clemson. Here's what you need to know:
Saturday's game
At Army, noon
How to watch
CBS Sports
Why Wake Forest is winning
An offense that is effective at deception and a cast of veteran players have helped Wake Forest survive close calls against Louisville and Syracuse and keep its record spotless.
Wake Forest's offense is ranked No. 2 in the ACC and No. 12 in the nation, scoring more than 38 points per game. The Demon Deacons, in Coach Dave Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero's scheme, confuse defenses in how they disguise plays that could go as runs or as passes, and they move quickly between snaps to limit a defense's ability to make substitutions.
"We run all the traditional plays that other people run, but we run them with an RPO (run-pass option)," Clawson told the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch's David Teel. "I think Wake Forest is a place where you’ve got to be a little unconventional.”
Clawson also has made strong use of redshirting players to build his program. And on top of that, nine players took advantage of the NCAA's extra season of eligibility to return this season, giving the Demon Deacons even more experience.
What it means
Wake's success is important relative to two goals.
ACC: The Demon Deacons, who are 4-0 in ACC games, have the lead in the Atlantic Division. But No. 18 N.C. State is also undefeated in the league, at 2-0 going into its game at Miami on Saturday night and already with a victory over Clemson. The winner of the Atlantic Division – and the State-Wake game on Nov. 13 will be critical – will earn a spot in the ACC championship game on Dec. 4 at Charlotte.
Bowl season: The ACC champion is guaranteed a berth in a New Year's Six bowl game. The Orange Bowl, reserved for the ACC champion, is part of the College Football Playoff this season. Unless Wake Forest vaulted into contention for one of those four slots, the Demon Deacons would likely contend for a Peach or Fiesta berth if it wins the ACC championship. If Wake were to lose in Charlotte or not get there at all, then another tier of bowl games would provide the postseason destination.
Bowl projections
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Fiesta, vs. Notre Dame
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach, vs. Michigan State
Stewart Mandel, TheAthletic.com: Peach, vs. Michigan State
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Pinstripe, vs. Indiana
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo.com: Cheez-It, vs. Iowa State
Bill Bender, SportingNews.com: Sun, vs. Oregon State
Erick Smith, USAToday.com: Cheez-It, vs. Baylor
What's ahead
Oct. 30: Duke
Nov. 6: At North Carolina (non-conference)
Nov. 13: N.C. State
Nov. 20: At Clemson
Nov. 27: At Boston College
Notable
• Wake Forest had not been 6-0, nor has it been 7-0, since the 1944 season, when the Deacons belonged to the Southern Conference. That team finished 8-1, losing only to No. 20 Duke 34-0 in the season's penultimate game.
• Wake Forest is one of 10 undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The others: No. 1 Georgia (7-0), No. 2 Cincinnati (6-0), No. 3 Oklahoma (7-0), No. 6 Michigan (6-0), No. 8 Oklahoma State (6-0), No. 9 Michigan State (7-0), No. 21 SMU (7-0), No. 22 San Diego State (6-0), No. 24 Texas-San Antonio (7-0).