When Wake Forest plays Tuesday, it'll be a year removed from Steve Forbes and East Tennessee State's last triumph

“And that was the last day I ever saw them. You know I couldn’t even say goodbye to them face-to-face when I took this job. Some of them I haven’t seen to this day. Now I talk to them all the time, but I think about it a lot. It was a fun team, a great team, a team that had won 12 in a row and was poised to win in the NCAA Tournament.”

When Hugley took his official visit to ETSU’s campus as a transfer from Central Connecticut State, Forbes had traveled away after his father’s death. At that point, though, Hugley didn’t really need anymore convincing. He wanted to get his master’s degree, and he wanted a chance to win a championship. Hugley didn’t need to be the double-digits scorer of the past, and he didn’t want to. He knew he could go to Johnson City and help fill the gaps.

Coming off a 24-win season, Hugley said, the team was poised for a chance to challenge in a conference top-heavy with the likes of UNCG, Wofford, ETSU and Furman. That team really established its connection among players and staff, said Hugley and former ETSU guard Isaiah Tisdale, on a summer trip overseas. The program visited the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Serbia, touring the capital cities and playing scrimmages during the trip.

That was where cliques within the team became one, Hugley and Tisdale both mentioned.