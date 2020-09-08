We’re not breaking any news to say that quarterback is the most-important position on a football team.
But this list removes quarterbacks from the equation and provides the Deacons’ most-vital players — the ones Wake Forest would struggle the most to replace, should they miss games because of an injury or COVID-19-related concerns.
Here are the top five most-important non-quarterbacks for Wake Forest this season:
1. Boogie Basham | defensive end | 6-5, 285
Wake Forest’s defense boasts one of the best defenders in the ACC with Basham, a redshirt senior defensive end who had 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss last season.
It’s been a three-year progression for Basham, from Duke Ejiofor’s backup in 2017 to full-time starter in 2018. That season was marked by inconsistency, perhaps because he thought production would come easier than it did, defensive line coach Dave Cohen said.
Now, Basham is the complete package. He’s melded his athleticism and motor with pass-rush techniques designed to wreak havoc, and the latest step in his development was being named a captain last week.
“What I see in him is great focus and great energy and great finish in plays, with a lot of good birthright talent,” Cohen said. “I have no concern as long as he’s going as hard as he is and as focused as he is.”
2. Nasir Greer | safety | 6-0, 202
Greer is one of the most-vicious hitters in the ACC, which is partially why defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill harped on being sure Greer is mentally prepared to run and hit at the same speed he was before a knee injury ended his season — an injury he’s still working to put in the past.
The Deacons need Greer to be a high-flying enforcer on the back end, much like he was toward the end of last season before his injury at Syracuse. With inexperienced cornerbacks playing in front of him, Greer and fellow safety Luke Masterson will be tasked with handling communication for the defensive backfield.
3. Zach Tom | left tackle | 6-5, 305
The longevity of Justin Herron as Wake Forest’s left tackle has been well-documented, and now it’s Tom who steps into those shoes.
Tom is the most-experienced player on the Deacons’ offensive line, and his experience at center — where he started every game last year — should help his communication as a leader among the Beef Boys.
A product of losing six multi-year starters across the last two seasons, Tom has as many career starts (14) as every other starter on the Deacons’ offensive line.
4. Donavon Greene | wide receiver | 6-2, 198
The youngest player on this list is the redshirt freshman receiver from Mount Airy who’s brimming with potential.
Greene’s breakout performance came in a seven-catch, 172-yard display in the regular-season finale at Syracuse last year, and then he followed it up with a touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl — though his best play that day was nullified by a penalty.
With the Deacons losing the top five receivers off of last year’s team, they need a top receiving threat to emerge — that seems likely to be Greene.
5. Luke Masterson | safety/rover | 6-2, 220
Two safeties on this list, both with the capability of delivering punishing hits.
Masterson’s value, though, comes from his versatility. The redshirt senior has come a long way from being an emergency starter at linebacker at Florida State two seasons ago, and has come an even further way from being a fill-in starter for Jessie Bates III at Notre Dame in 2017.
Now, Masterson is a captain and the Swiss-army knife of the Deacons’ defense, able to play either safety position, rover or BUCK — but knock on wood for that last one, as that shouldn’t be the case with how deep the Deacons are at linebacker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.