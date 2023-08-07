Starting wide receiver Donavon Greene of Wake Forest has been lost for the season because of a knee injury he suffered during practice last week.
Wake Forest made the announcement on Monday morning that Greene, who is a former Mount Airy High School star, will be out for three to five months.
Coach Dave Clawson’s offense will lose a key weapon as it heads towards the opener on Aug. 31 against Elon.
"Donavon Greene is a great player and an even better person,” Clawson said in a statement. “He will play a key role off the field this season as he works towards a speedy and safe recovery in the coming months.”
Greene, who was named to the 2023 Maxwell Award Watch List in July, is coming off his best season finishing second on the team in receiving yards with 642 yards while also leading the team in yards per reception with a 17.4 yard average. He also had six touchdown catches.
Greene holds the career Wake Forest record with 18.6 yards per reception. In 2022 he aver-aged 20.1 yards per reception.
This summer he was named a Phil Steele Preseason First Team All-ACC member while landing a spot on Athlon Sports Second Team All-ACC team.
Greene, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, enrolled at Wake Forest in January of 2019 and in his career has played in 25 career games. He also missed the 2021 season because of a knee injury.
He headed into this season and was considered a redshirt junior.
