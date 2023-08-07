Wake Forest names public address announcers

Wake Forest has hired its public address announcers for games at Allegacy Stadium and Joel Coliseum as well as Spry Stadium.

The football announcer will be Brian Rushing, who has over 15 years experience and has served as a public address announcer at the collegiate and professional level. His stops most recently include Longwood, USC Upstate and Winthrop.

Joe Cristy will be the announcer at Joel Coliseum for men's and women's basketball and for volleyball. Cristy has 17 years of experience at High Point University, and he also did work for the 2019 NCAA Men's Soccer College Cup.

Calling the games for the men's and women's soccer teams at Spry Stadium as well as field hockey will be Tom Purvis. He has multiple years of experience at the University of Idaho working games for men’s and women's basketball and volleyball.