Wide receiver who transferred to Wake Forest on the move again

Washington was enrolled at Wake Forest and was taking part in spring football practice, but neither Washington nor the university disclosed the reason for his short stay.

“Casey Washington is an outstanding young man and I wish him the best as he moves forward in his academic and athletic career,” Coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “The academic circumstances behind him entering the transfer portal are through no fault of Casey, but moving on to another school is the best option for him and his family. Our staff will support Casey‘s immediate eligibility at his next institution."