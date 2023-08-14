Johnetta Forbes, the wife of Wake Forest men's basketball coach Steve Forbes, suffered what he called a serious medical event last week in Pensacola, Florida.

Wake Forest released statements from the coach and athletics director John Currie, but no details were given about the condition of Forbes' wife, who is 58.

Forbes said in the statement he was coaching in Operation Hardwood in Kuwait when he got word of his wife’s health issue.

“The past few days have been an emotional roller coaster for me and my family,” Forbes said in a statement. “We are very appreciative of everyone who sent us words of encouragement along with their blessings during this most difficult time.”

In the information released by Wake Forest, Forbes said he was indebted to the quick response from South Walton Beach EMT and the doctors and nurses at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Miramar Beach.

“I also want to thank Mark Armour, Dr. Chris Miles, Dr. Julie Freischlag, and the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical team for their assistance in making sure my wife received the best care possible,” Forbes said.

Forbes said the couples’ three children, Elizabeth, Christopher and Johnathon were there to help right away.

“I’m so proud of our three children Elizabeth, Christopher, and Johnathon who took unbelievable care of their mother from the moment this happened,” Forbes said. “They showed tremendous courage and resiliency in a time of crisis. Rest assured, my wife’s determination and resolve are stronger than ever, and our family is fully committed to helping her recover from this serious medical event.”

Wake Forest’s players don’t report to campus for the fall semester for another two weeks or so. It hasn’t been determined if Forbes will have to be away from the team for awhile.

“I have the utmost confidence in my entire staff,” Forbes said. “They will take great care of our players and our program during the times I’m away helping with Johnetta’s recovery. We have a very talented and mature group of players who are focused on doing the right things, on and off the court.”

Currie said in a statement the entire Wake Forest community is behind the Forbes’ family during this time.

“The love and support from Steve and their children, Elizabeth, Christopher and Johnathon is inspiring,” Currie said. “Coach Forbes has a tremendous men’s basketball staff and I am fully confident in their ability to provide him the flexibility he needs to support Johnetta during this important time.”

Wake Forest will have no further comment on Johnetta Forbes’ health, but said fans can send well wishes via email to wfsports@wfu.edu. The emails will be shared with the family.