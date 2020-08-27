Will Craig, a former Wake Forest baseball player and the 2015 ACC player of the year, has been called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates and is slated to make his MLB debut today in St. Louis.
Craig is in the Pirates’ starting lineup for the first game of a doubleheader against the Cardinals, playing first base and batting ninth.
“We couldn't be more excited for Will on his first big-league call-up,” Coach Tom Walter of Wake Forest said through a news release from the school. “We knew when he was here that we had a future major leaguer on our hands. He was instrumental in leading us back to the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and setting a foundation for success within our program.”
Craig was a two-time All-America selection at Wake Forest and was named D1Baseball’s national player of the year in 2016. He was a career .347 hitter with 42 doubles, 37 home runs and 160 RBI in 164 career games — along with 6-4 career record as a pitcher.
Across the last four seasons in the minor leagues, Craig has batted .259 with 51 homers, 91 doubles and 264 RBI.
Craig is set to be the 43rd former Deacon to play in the MLB, and the first since three did so in 2015 — Mac Williamson, Tim Cooney and Allan Dykstra.
