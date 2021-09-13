Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star, named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

Will Zalatoris, who was never a full-time PGA Tour golfer during the past season, did well enough to earn the tour’s Rookie of the Year Award.

Zalatoris, 25, a former Wake Forest star, won the Arnold Palmer Award over Garrick Higgo.

Zalatoris joined the tour as a special temporary member in November and collected 1,296 non-member FedEx Cup points to earn full-time membership for the 2021-22 season. He recorded eight top-10 finishes and made 21 cuts in 25 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the 2021 Masters.

The last special temporary member to win PGA Tour Rookie of the Year was Charles Howell III in 2001.

Zalatoris also made 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 and recorded 10 top-10s, highlighted by a win at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes and a runner-up at the Evans Scholars Invitational. He earned a spot in the 2020 U.S. Open via his play on the Korn Ferry Tour after changes to the tournament’s eligibility criteria and finished in a tie for sixth in his first start of the PGA Tour season.

After the U.S. Open, Zalatoris finished in the top 10 in two of his next three starts and crossed the threshold for special temporary membership with another top-25 result at the Bermuda Championship.

