 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star, named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year
0 Comments
breaking

Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star, named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Will Zalatoris, who was never a full-time PGA Tour golfer during the past season, did well enough to earn the tour’s Rookie of the Year Award.

Zalatoris, 25, a former Wake Forest star, won the Arnold Palmer Award over Garrick Higgo.

Zalatoris joined the tour as a special temporary member in November and collected 1,296 non-member FedEx Cup points to earn full-time membership for the 2021-22 season. He recorded eight top-10 finishes and made 21 cuts in 25 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the 2021 Masters.

The last special temporary member to win PGA Tour Rookie of the Year was Charles Howell III in 2001.

Zalatoris also made 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 and recorded 10 top-10s, highlighted by a win at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes and a runner-up at the Evans Scholars Invitational. He earned a spot in the 2020 U.S. Open via his play on the Korn Ferry Tour after changes to the tournament’s eligibility criteria and finished in a tie for sixth in his first start of the PGA Tour season.

After the U.S. Open, Zalatoris finished in the top 10 in two of his next three starts and crossed the threshold for special temporary membership with another top-25 result at the Bermuda Championship.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Past PGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners

2020 — Scottie Scheffler

2019 — Sungjae Im

2018 — Aaron Wise

2017 — Xander Schauffele

2016 — Emiliano Grillo

2015 — Daniel Berger

2014 — Chesson Hadley

2013 — Jordan Spieth

2012 — John Huh

2011 — Keegan Bradley

2010 — Rickie Fowler

2009 — Marc Leishman

2008 — Andres Romero

2007 — Brandt Snedeker

2006 — Trevor Immelman

2005 — Sean O'Hair

2004 — Todd Hamilton

2003 — Ben Curtis

2002 — Jonathan Byrd

2001 — Charles Howell III

2000 — Michael Clark II

1999 — Carlos Franco

1998 — Steve Flesch

1997 — Stewart Cink

1996 — Tiger Woods

1995 — Woody Austin

1994 — Ernie Els

1993 — Vijay Singh

1992 — Mark Carnevale

1991 — John Daly

1990 — Robert Gamez

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Could this be a buy low spot for Aaron Rodgers to win MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News