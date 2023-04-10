Will Zalatoris, who had to withdraw before the first round of the Masters because his back would not loosen up, had surgery over the weekend and will be out for the rest of the PGA Tour season.

Zalatoris, 26, who is a former star at Wake Forest, had seemingly turned the corner from his back injuries of last season and had played in seven tournaments before the Masters.

On social media, however, Zalatoris made the announcement about the surgery that took place on Saturday.

“After careful consideration and seeking multiple medical opinions, I underwent a successful microdiscectomy on Saturday,” Zalatoris posted on Instagram. “As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I am already seeing the benefits of the procedure. Playing and living in pain is not fun. I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall.”

Zalatoris is currently ranked eighth in the world, and was having a decent season despite the nagging back pain.

He had said in his pre-tournament interviews at Augusta National that he was feeling good.

Last year Zalatoris had his best season since leaving Wake Forest in the spring of 2018 finishing second at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open and then winning his first PGA Tour tournament at the Fed-Ex St. Jude Championship in the playoffs.

However, after that week he had to withdraw because of two herniated discs and was out for nearly four months. He elected not to have surgery but on Saturday decided to have the procedure which is a type of minimally invasive surgery to treat herniated discs.

He had made six of seven cuts heading into the first major championship of the season but when his back never felt 100% last Thursday before his afternoon tee time he withdrew.

Zalatoris, who was rookie of the year on the PGA Tour in 2021, has played in 65 PGA Tour tournaments and made 47 cuts. He has made more than $14 million to rank 139th all-time in career money list on the PGA Tour.