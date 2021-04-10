Will Zalatoris: What you need to know about the former Wake Forest star contending to win The Masters

Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest student and golf star, is in contention for a first major championship going into Sunday's final round of The Masters (2-7 p.m., WFMY).
Tournament update
Where Zalatoris stands
7 under par (1-under 71 in third round); tied for second place, four shots behind leader Hideki Matsuyama (-11)
Tee time
2:20 p.m., with Corey Conners (-6)
What he's saying
"I've been playing some great golf, so I've been preaching it pretty hard about how lucky I am to be here considering the last 17 months. So like I said, I've been playing great golf. It's nice to see that I've been playing well in the majors so far in my career." – Zalatoris after the third round.
"Enjoy it. You'll see me every single time when I'm on 12, kind of looking back when we cross the bridge and just kind of looking back on Amen Corner. Enjoy it. I've been wanting to do this my entire career, and I put myself in a pretty good spot. ... Four shots back, a lot of great players are right there with me. Keep doing what we're doing, hit some wedge shots a little bit tighter, and run the tables." – Zalatoris on Sunday expectations.
"I thought I might have been a little bit more nervous than I was, to be honest. I think it's just something that I've wanted to be here my entire career, and like I said, I'm not going to shy away from it. I've wanted to do this. I've wanted to put on a green jacket my entire career, and I've got a good opportunity to do it. So let's go do it." – Zalatoris on confidence gained though Saturday's round wasn't his best.
"I struggled in college for about a year and a half and didn't even really know if I wanted to give professional golf a shot. I stuck with it and had a great summer that year and ended up almost making the World Am team. And I think that's – the fact that everyone has their up and downs, but the fact that it's led me to here, it's something I take a lot of gratitude in for that perseverance." – Zalatoris after the second round.
What they're saying
“I think he's a very confident player. I already thought he was special on TV, and then I experienced him in person today, and I would definitely agree. He's going to be one of the stars for the future. … His golf swing is really, really good, so with him I think it's more a matter of the short game, can he make some putts or not?” – Bernhard Langer, former Masters champion, after playing with Zalatoris on Thursday.
Bio
Age
24
Height
6 feet 2
Weight
165 pounds
Birthplace
San Francisco
High school
Trinity Christian Academy, Plano, Texas
About Wake Forest
Degree
2018, psychology; attended on the Arnold Palmer Scholarship
Playing career highlights
• 2017 first-team All-America, 2017 Walker Cup, 2017 ACC Player of the year
• Finalist for Nicklaus Award, semifinalist for Hogan Award in 2017
• Won his first college tournament, Bank of Tennessee intercollegiate, in October 2014; four wins total
College coach
Jerry Haas
About Zalatoris' pro career
World Golf Ranking
No. 46 (was ranked No. 1,514 two years ago this week)
PGA Tour status
Special temporary member (through season)
2020-21 earnings
• $403,978 in 16 Korn Ferry Tour events (points leader, 1,876)
• $1,766,169 in 14 PGA Tour events
Best 2020-21 results
• T5 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
• T6 U.S. Open
• T7 Farmers Insurance Open
Korn Ferry Tour
Won 2020 TPC Colorado Championship
Sources: PGATour.com, GolfChannel.com, ASAPSports.com.