Will Zalatoris: What you need to know about the former Wake Forest star contending to win The Masters
Masters Golf

Will Zalatoris approaching the second green during the third round.

 David J. Phillip, Associated Press

Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest student and golf star, is in contention for a first major championship going into Sunday's final round of The Masters (2-7 p.m., WFMY).

Tournament update

Where Zalatoris stands

7 under par (1-under 71 in third round); tied for second place, four shots behind leader Hideki Matsuyama (-11)

Tee time

2:20 p.m., with Corey Conners (-6)

What he's saying

"I've been playing some great golf, so I've been preaching it pretty hard about how lucky I am to be here considering the last 17 months. So like I said, I've been playing great golf. It's nice to see that I've been playing well in the majors so far in my career." – Zalatoris after the third round.

"Enjoy it. You'll see me every single time when I'm on 12, kind of looking back when we cross the bridge and just kind of looking back on Amen Corner. Enjoy it. I've been wanting to do this my entire career, and I put myself in a pretty good spot. ... Four shots back, a lot of great players are right there with me. Keep doing what we're doing, hit some wedge shots a little bit tighter, and run the tables." – Zalatoris on Sunday expectations.

"I thought I might have been a little bit more nervous than I was, to be honest. I think it's just something that I've wanted to be here my entire career, and like I said, I'm not going to shy away from it. I've wanted to do this. I've wanted to put on a green jacket my entire career, and I've got a good opportunity to do it. So let's go do it." – Zalatoris on confidence gained though Saturday's round wasn't his best.

"I struggled in college for about a year and a half and didn't even really know if I wanted to give professional golf a shot. I stuck with it and had a great summer that year and ended up almost making the World Am team. And I think that's – the fact that everyone has their up and downs, but the fact that it's led me to here, it's something I take a lot of gratitude in for that perseverance." – Zalatoris after the second round.

What they're saying

“I think he's a very confident player. I already thought he was special on TV, and then I experienced him in person today, and I would definitely agree. He's going to be one of the stars for the future. … His golf swing is really, really good, so with him I think it's more a matter of the short game, can he make some putts or not?” – Bernhard Langer, former Masters champion, after playing with Zalatoris on Thursday.

Bio

Age

24

Height

6 feet 2

Weight

165 pounds

Birthplace

San Francisco

High school

Trinity Christian Academy, Plano, Texas

About Wake Forest

Degree

2018, psychology; attended on the Arnold Palmer Scholarship

Playing career highlights

2017 first-team All-America, 2017 Walker Cup, 2017 ACC Player of the year

 Finalist for Nicklaus Award, semifinalist for Hogan Award in 2017

 Won his first college tournament, Bank of Tennessee intercollegiate, in October 2014; four wins total

College coach

Jerry Haas

About Zalatoris' pro career

World Golf Ranking

No. 46 (was ranked No. 1,514 two years ago this week)

PGA Tour status

Special temporary member (through season)

2020-21 earnings

 $403,978 in 16 Korn Ferry Tour events (points leader, 1,876)

 $1,766,169 in 14 PGA Tour events

Best 2020-21 results

 T5 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

 T6 U.S. Open

 T7 Farmers Insurance Open

Korn Ferry Tour

Won 2020 TPC Colorado Championship

Sources: PGATour.com, GolfChannel.com, ASAPSports.com.

