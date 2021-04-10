Will Zalatoris: What you need to know about the former Wake Forest star contending to win The Masters

"I thought I might have been a little bit more nervous than I was, to be honest. I think it's just something that I've wanted to be here my entire career, and like I said, I'm not going to shy away from it. I've wanted to do this. I've wanted to put on a green jacket my entire career, and I've got a good opportunity to do it. So let's go do it." – Zalatoris on confidence gained though Saturday's round wasn't his best.

"I struggled in college for about a year and a half and didn't even really know if I wanted to give professional golf a shot. I stuck with it and had a great summer that year and ended up almost making the World Am team. And I think that's – the fact that everyone has their up and downs, but the fact that it's led me to here, it's something I take a lot of gratitude in for that perseverance." – Zalatoris after the second round.

What they're saying

“I think he's a very confident player. I already thought he was special on TV, and then I experienced him in person today, and I would definitely agree. He's going to be one of the stars for the future. … His golf swing is really, really good, so with him I think it's more a matter of the short game, can he make some putts or not?” – Bernhard Langer, former Masters champion, after playing with Zalatoris on Thursday.

Bio