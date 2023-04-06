AUGUSTA, Ga. – Will Zalatoris, who had a great track record at the Masters in his short professional career, had to withdraw before the first round on Thursday afternoon because of an injury.

Zalatoris, 26, is a former Wake Forest star who is ranked No. 8 in the world.

In his pre-tournament interview with journalists earlier in the week Zalatoris said he felt like his back was feeling better.

“We're making a couple changes this week, and we're just going to see how it goes,” he said on Tuesday. “I've been pretty upset with how I've played coming back.”

In August of last year he had to shut it down because of two herniated discs in his back at the Tour Championship. He missed four months where he couldn’t play at all, and joked he found the bottom of Netflix as he tried to fill all his time.

Zalatoris had said his back doctor was encouraged heading into this week’s tournament. He had played in seven tournaments this season with a fourth-place at the Genesis Invitational for his highest finish.

“Actually, my back doctor texted me this morning and he said, hey, enjoy this week because this was the goal of coming back was to be back here, and you've played seven events,” Zalatoris said on Tuesday.

Zalatoris said over the last month he felt no pain in regards to his back. It’s not known, however, if another injury is what forced him to withdraw.

He went through his practice routine and was on the practice putting green before his tee time. But when his 1:24 p.m. tee time arrived with Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa he was not on the first tee and his name was taken down from a sign on the tee box.

In 2021 as a rookie at the Masters he finished second and last year he tied for sixth.

NCAA champs now get invites

Fred Ridley, the Masters Chairman, announced on Wednesday that the NCAA men’s and women’s champions this spring will get invites to the Masters and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur next year provided they stay amateurs.

“(The NCAA) is a major amateur championship, and I thought it was time that we acknowledged it,” Ridley said. “And we couldn't be happier to have Gordon here this week. He's a fine young man and a heck of a player. We are codifying that now going forward.”

The Masters gave Gordon Sargent, a sophomore at Vanderbilt, a special exemption into this year’s field for winning the individual championship last spring.

Also, the winner of the NCAA women’s championship this spring will be invited to next year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“These additions to our qualifications are in recognition of the impressive quality of today's collegiate game, and in continued respect to Bobby Jones who believed in the importance of the best amateurs in the world competing at Augusta National,” Ridley said.

Short putts….

Kevin Na, one of the 18 LIV Golf players in the field, had to withdraw after nine holes because of an illness. Na had shot 4 over 40 on the front nine….

One of the biggest changes to the layout was the added length of the 13th hole, the par-5 that has decided a lot through the year. The hole is now playing 545 yards. Fred Ridley, the Masters Chairman, said earlier this week the hole “restores the ele-ment of risk and reward."…

There were 88 golfers that made up this year’s field and those golfers represented 23 countries. Adrian Meronk is in the field for the first time and he is from Poland, which had never had a player compete in the Masters….

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson all hit ceremonial tee shots early on Thursday morning. All three of also answered questions from journalists afterwards. One of the questions was what lesson has been learned from playing at Augusta National all these years: “I said, I think I'd better learn how to putt,” Nicklaus said. “So I learned how to putt these greens, and it worked. Outside of that, that's a pretty good life lesson, learn how to putt, because if I didn't learn how to putt, I wouldn't be sitting here. But to be here and be part of what's going on is pretty special, and we've just been very blessed to be part of it.”