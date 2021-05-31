Winner, winner: Cameron Young, a former Wake Forest star, has won two weeks in a row on Korn Ferry Tour

Cameron Young is on a serious roll on the Korn Ferry Tour after winning for the second week on a row on Sunday in Glenview, Ill. at the Evans Scholars Invitational.

Young, a 2019 Wake Forest graduate, fired a 4 under 67 to finish at 18 under to win at The Glen Club and clinch a spot on the PGA Tour next season.

Young, however, can get to the PGA Tour this season if he gets another victory on the Korn Ferry Tour. He also became the 10th player in the history of the 32 years of the PGA Tour’s developmental tour to win back-to-back tournaments. The last to do so was Michael Putnam in 2013.

Also pulling off the feat was Jerry Haas, who was Young’s golf coach at Wake Forest. Haas accomplished the feat in 1994.

Young, 24, told journalists after his round that his driving has improved as much as anything this season.