Winston-Salem native Darion Slade to play final college game for Campbell against Wake Forest on Friday night

It won’t be just another football game for Darion Slade, a redshirt senior at Campbell, who will be at Truist Field on Friday night going up against Wake Forest.
For Slade, a Winston-Salem native and West Forsyth graduate, he’ll be playing in his final college football game. “And it’s in my hometown,” he said with a smile. “It’s going to be an emotional roller coaster for sure.”
Slade, who is the Camels leading tackler through their first three games, says he will not be coming back in the spring and is set to graduate. He hopes to get a shot at the NFL, but for now he will come to grips with this being his last game in college.
The Camels aren’t expected to play this spring in the Big South and instead took on the challenge of playing four Football Bowl Division schools this fall. They are 0-3 heading into Friday’s first game against a Power Five school.
“It’s a neat thing that I get to play my last college game in my hometown,” Slade said. “And this wasn’t supposed to be our schedule this year but it fell into place.”
When Slade was being recruited out of West Forsyth his final three choices came down to Wake Forest, Duke and West Virginia. But Slade, who was an all-conference player in basketball in high school, wanted to play both sports in college.
Campbell offered him a chance to do that, and even though he didn’t wind up playing basketball, he loved Coach Mike Minter of the Camels and has thrived in Buies Creek.
Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons didn’t mind sharing what he thought of Slade earlier in the week.
“They are very multiple on defense and we are certainly familiar with Derion Slade from West Forsyth who has become a very good player for them,” Clawson said. “And that’s neat to see. I remember him in high school and he’s an all-conference player for them.”
Slade isn’t the only Triad player getting a chance to play near home. Running backs C.J. Freeman (Northern Guilford) and Bryant Barr (Eastern Guilford) are also top players for the Camels. Unfortunately, Freeman suffered a knee injury last week against App State and won’t play.
Because of Freeman’s injury, however, that opens the door for Barr to get more carries.
“My work load has gone up this week,” said Barr, who has 30 carries for 122 yards and has scored two touchdowns this season. “I can’t wait to get out there and play, and it’s a big game for us, especially since it’s our last game this season.”
Barr and Slade said they will get two tickets each thanks to Wake Forest giving 100 tickets to Campbell’s players for their parents. Slade, however, said he hopes he can find some more tickets but they will be hard to come by with only 2,205 allowed in during Gov. Roy Cooper’s limits on outdoor gatherings.
Another Greensboro native, defensive end Brevin Allen, is also a top player for the Camels. Allen (Northeast Guilford) is 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds and comes into Friday’s game having been in on 13 tackles.
The Camels had success in a close loss to Georgia Southern before falling apart in the second halves of losses to Coastal Carolina and App State.
Slade said the Camels will be ready to play against the Deacons (0-2).
“We are feeling pretty good and in the past games we hung around and were right there but struggled in the second half in a couple of games,” Slade said. “We feel like our effort is there and our passion is there and we obviously want to win. We know we can improve on how we’ve played.”
Slade said he’s seen film on the Deacons’ offense in the Deacons 45-42 loss to N.C. State on Sept. 19.
“They are a good team,” he said. “With that being said we want to put on a good show. This is the first time I’ve played this close to home (in college) so we are all excited. The local guys on this team have talked a lot about it, and this opportunity.”
After spending five years in the program at Campbell, Slade said it will all come down to this final game.
“So this will be the last time I get to play with my guys,” Slade said, “but I do get to play that final game in my hometown.”
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!