Winston-Salem native Darion Slade to play final college game for Campbell against Wake Forest on Friday night
It won’t be just another football game for Darion Slade, a redshirt senior at Campbell, who will be at Truist Field on Friday night going up against Wake Forest.

For Slade, a Winston-Salem native and West Forsyth graduate, he’ll be playing in his final college football game. “And it’s in my hometown,” he said with a smile. “It’s going to be an emotional roller coaster for sure.”

Slade, who is the Camels leading tackler through their first three games, says he will not be coming back in the spring and is set to graduate. He hopes to get a shot at the NFL, but for now he will come to grips with this being his last game in college.

Campbell Appalachian State football

Campbell's Darion Slade tackles App State running back Nate Noel last Saturday in Boone. Slade, a fifth-year senior, will play his final college game on Friday at Wake Forest.

The Camels aren’t expected to play this spring in the Big South and instead took on the challenge of playing four Football Bowl Division schools this fall. They are 0-3 heading into Friday’s first game against a Power Five school.

“It’s a neat thing that I get to play my last college game in my hometown,” Slade said. “And this wasn’t supposed to be our schedule this year but it fell into place.”

20161218g_spt_hsfbeastern

Bryant Barr, who was a star at Eastern Guilford, is a running back at Campbell. He's expected to get more carries on Friday night against Wake Forest.

When Slade was being recruited out of West Forsyth his final three choices came down to Wake Forest, Duke and West Virginia. But Slade, who was an all-conference player in basketball in high school, wanted to play both sports in college.

Campbell offered him a chance to do that, and even though he didn’t wind up playing basketball, he loved Coach Mike Minter of the Camels and has thrived in Buies Creek.

Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons didn’t mind sharing what he thought of Slade earlier in the week.

“They are very multiple on defense and we are certainly familiar with Derion Slade from West Forsyth who has become a very good player for them,” Clawson said. “And that’s neat to see. I remember him in high school and he’s an all-conference player for them.”

20160220w_spt_cpchoops

Darion Slade, who played basketball and football at West Forsyth, had hoped to play both at Campbell but settled on football.

Slade isn’t the only Triad player getting a chance to play near home. Running backs C.J. Freeman (Northern Guilford) and Bryant Barr (Eastern Guilford) are also top players for the Camels. Unfortunately, Freeman suffered a knee injury last week against App State and won’t play.

Because of Freeman’s injury, however, that opens the door for Barr to get more carries.

“My work load has gone up this week,” said Barr, who has 30 carries for 122 yards and has scored two touchdowns this season. “I can’t wait to get out there and play, and it’s a big game for us, especially since it’s our last game this season.”

Barr and Slade said they will get two tickets each thanks to Wake Forest giving 100 tickets to Campbell’s players for their parents. Slade, however, said he hopes he can find some more tickets but they will be hard to come by with only 2,205 allowed in during Gov. Roy Cooper’s limits on outdoor gatherings.

Another Greensboro native, defensive end Brevin Allen, is also a top player for the Camels. Allen (Northeast Guilford) is 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds and comes into Friday’s game having been in on 13 tackles.

The Camels had success in a close loss to Georgia Southern before falling apart in the second halves of losses to Coastal Carolina and App State.

Slade said the Camels will be ready to play against the Deacons (0-2).

Bryant Barr is a redshirt junior running back at Campbell.

“We are feeling pretty good and in the past games we hung around and were right there but struggled in the second half in a couple of games,” Slade said. “We feel like our effort is there and our passion is there and we obviously want to win. We know we can improve on how we’ve played.”

Slade said he’s seen film on the Deacons’ offense in the Deacons 45-42 loss to N.C. State on Sept. 19.

“They are a good team,” he said. “With that being said we want to put on a good show. This is the first time I’ve played this close to home (in college) so we are all excited. The local guys on this team have talked a lot about it, and this opportunity.”

After spending five years in the program at Campbell, Slade said it will all come down to this final game.

“So this will be the last time I get to play with my guys,” Slade said, “but I do get to play that final game in my hometown.”

What Wake Forest is saying...

Coach Dave Clawson: “We’ve lost to the No. 1 team in the country and we’ve lost to an in-state rival on the road. There’s a lot of football left and our guys know what’s going on internally.”

Clawson: “We’re happy to see Malik Grate (who started his career at Wake Forest) is playing for them. Malik certainly did a great job in our program and wasn’t playing as much as he would like but when a player transfers and he gets to start you are happy for them.”

Tight end Brandon Chapman: “(Campbell) is an FCS opponent and coach has been telling us they are going to come in with guns a blazing. A lot of them didn’t get an offer from Wake and they are going to come in with the mentality where they are going to get after us.”

Linebacker Ryan Smenda: “We had our little walk through of adjustments with things we had to work on. And then we started harping on what we messed up on in practice because that’s what practice is for, we had to emphasize this is what killed us in the N.C. State game and we can’t let those things happen again.”

Campbell at Wake Forest

When: Friday night, 7 p.m.

Network: ACC

Where: Truist Field

Notes: Dave Clawson is 6-0 against FCS programs during his career as head coach at Wake Forest.... Mike Minter, who is in his eighth season as head coach of Campbell, played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers from 1997 through 2006....Campbell's Hajj-Malik Williams is a duel-threat quarterback who leads the Camels in rushing and passing.... Redshirt junior Jaquarii Roberson and redshirt freshman Taylor Morin have combined for 23 catches and 312 yards with two touchdowns through the Deacons first two games.... Campbell has given up 293 yards a game on the ground through its first three games.... Defensive lineman Boogie Basham of Wake Forest enters Friday's game with a streak of 20 consecutive games with a tackle for loss.... After Friday's game the Deacons will have next weekend off before playing two straight home games against Virginia (Oct. 17) and Virginia Tech (Oct. 24). 

