Winston-Salem native Darion Slade to play final college game for Campbell against Wake Forest on Friday night

Another Greensboro native, defensive end Brevin Allen, is also a top player for the Camels. Allen (Northeast Guilford) is 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds and comes into Friday’s game having been in on 13 tackles.

The Camels had success in a close loss to Georgia Southern before falling apart in the second halves of losses to Coastal Carolina and App State.

Slade said the Camels will be ready to play against the Deacons (0-2).

“We are feeling pretty good and in the past games we hung around and were right there but struggled in the second half in a couple of games,” Slade said. “We feel like our effort is there and our passion is there and we obviously want to win. We know we can improve on how we’ve played.”

Slade said he’s seen film on the Deacons’ offense in the Deacons 45-42 loss to N.C. State on Sept. 19.

“They are a good team,” he said. “With that being said we want to put on a good show. This is the first time I’ve played this close to home (in college) so we are all excited. The local guys on this team have talked a lot about it, and this opportunity.”

After spending five years in the program at Campbell, Slade said it will all come down to this final game.

“So this will be the last time I get to play with my guys,” Slade said, “but I do get to play that final game in my hometown.”

