Winston-Salem's Daivien Williamson eligible to play basketball at Wake Forest this season

Another Winston-Salem native will be able to play in his hometown right away.

Daivien Williamson, a Winston-Salem Prep graduate, received a waiver from the NCAA to play basketball this season at Wake Forest.

Williamson followed Deacons first-year coach Steve Forbes from East Tennessee State.

"Our staff is extremely excited for Daivien and his family,” Forbes said. ‘With that, our program is appreciative of the NCAA's understanding of his situation, and are thankful to Wake Forest's administration and compliance staff for their role in helping guide Daivien and our coaching staff through this process."

The guard has two years of eligibility left. Williamson started 34 games for ETSU last season, averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

He is the second college basketball from the Twin City to play for the Deacons. Isaiah Wilkins returned home after two seasons at Virginia Tech. Wilkins, also a guard, is a Mount Tabor alumnus.

Official preseason practices began Wednesday for the Deacons. The NCAA has set Nov. 25 as the season's opening day.

