Winston-Salem's Kyle Haas to play in AJGA Wyndham Invitational next week at Sedgefield Country Club

GREENSBORO – Kyle Haas, a rising senior at Forsyth Country Day, will make his debut in the Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club next week.

Haas, who won an American Junior Golf Association tournament in Savannah, Ga. last month, is a son of Jerry Haas, who is Wake Forest’s golf coach and a former PGA Tour golfer. Kyle is also the nephew of Bill Haas, a PGA Tour golfer who won the 2011 FedEx Cup championship.

Kyle will be one of five in-state golfers who will play at Sedgefield in one of the most prestigious tournaments on the AGJA schedule.

“How cool is that?” said Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director of the Wyndham Championship. “Having another Haas play in this big AJGA Tournament is another full-circle moment for the Haas family.”

In 2016 and ’17 Brazil and the Wyndham Championship re-named the AJGA Tournament after the Haas family as a tribute to the families deep ties to the Triad. Bob Goalby, who died earlier this year, is the uncle of Jerry and Jay Haas and was a Masters champion and a winner of the Greater Greensboro Classic in 1958.

Tyler Sumner, the director of rules and competition for the AJGA as well as the tournament director, said having Haas in the field is a big deal.

“He won the Sam Burns Classic last month and that has one of our strongest fields,” Sumner said. “It’s unbelievable and when you think of the Haas name around here because it’s synonymous with golf and to have him in the field is great.”

Haas, who has played in nine AGJA tournaments this season, is ranked No. 128 in the latest AGJA rankings. He's coming off a tie for 10th at the AGJA Lanto Junior Championship in Blacksburg, Va.

This spring Haas placed second for the Furies in the NCISAA Class 3-A boys championship at Bryan Park after shooting 71.

There will be nine of the top 20 golfers in the AJGA rankings in the field including Eric Lee of Fullerton, California who ranked No. 2. Lee has committed to play at Cal-Berkley and is a rising senior in high school.

Also in the field will be Jackson Byrd, a son of Jonathan Byrd, a PGA Tour player and former Clemson All-America.

Among the six golfers who are heading to ACC schools include Michael La Sasso and Joseph Lenane who have committed to N.C. State.

