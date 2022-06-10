 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem's Kyle Haas to play in AJGA Wyndham Invitational next week at Sedgefield Country Club

Kyle Haas of Winston-Salem, who won an AGJA Tournament last month, will play in his first Wyndham Invitational next week.

 Photo Contributed

GREENSBORO – Kyle Haas, a rising senior at Forsyth Country Day, will make his debut in the Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club next week.

Haas, who won an American Junior Golf Association tournament in Savannah, Ga. last month, is a son of Jerry Haas, who is Wake Forest’s golf coach and a former PGA Tour golfer. Kyle is also the nephew of Bill Haas, a PGA Tour golfer who won the 2011 FedEx Cup championship.

Kyle will be one of five in-state golfers who will play at Sedgefield in one of the most prestigious tournaments on the AGJA schedule.

“How cool is that?” said Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director of the Wyndham Championship. “Having another Haas play in this big AJGA Tournament is another full-circle moment for the Haas family.”

In 2016 and ’17 Brazil and the Wyndham Championship re-named the AJGA Tournament after the Haas family as a tribute to the families deep ties to the Triad. Bob Goalby, who died earlier this year, is the uncle of Jerry and Jay Haas and was a Masters champion and a winner of the Greater Greensboro Classic in 1958.

Tyler Sumner, the director of rules and competition for the AJGA as well as the tournament director, said having Haas in the field is a big deal.

“He won the Sam Burns Classic last month and that has one of our strongest fields,” Sumner said. “It’s unbelievable and when you think of the Haas name around here because it’s synonymous with golf and to have him in the field is great.”

Haas, who has played in nine AGJA tournaments this season, is ranked No. 128 in the latest AGJA rankings. He's coming off a tie for 10th at the AGJA Lanto Junior Championship in Blacksburg, Va.

This spring Haas placed second for the Furies in the NCISAA Class 3-A boys championship at Bryan Park after shooting 71.

There will be nine of the top 20 golfers in the AJGA rankings in the field including Eric Lee of Fullerton, California who ranked No. 2. Lee has committed to play at Cal-Berkley and is a rising senior in high school.

Also in the field will be Jackson Byrd, a son of Jonathan Byrd, a PGA Tour player and former Clemson All-America.

Among the six golfers who are heading to ACC schools include Michael La Sasso and Joseph Lenane who have committed to N.C. State.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

21st AJGA Wyndham Invitational

When: Tuesday through Friday

Where: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro (Par-70, 7,127 yards)

Admission: Free

Notes: There have been over 100 golfers over the past 21 years who have played in this tournament have played at some point on the PGA Tour. Among the big names who played in Greensboro before going into the professional ranks are Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Patrick Reed, Colin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and last year’s Wyndham Championship winner Kevin Kisner…. David Ford and his brother, Max, were the last two winners of the Wyndham Invitational. David plays golf at Georgia and Max plays golf at North Carolina…. Tyler Sumner, who is the tournament director this week from the AJGA, is moving to the Korn Ferry Tour later this month as a rules official…. The final four spots into the field will be determined Sunday in a qualifying tournament at Holly Ridge Golf Course in Archdale. A field of 57 golfers will play 18 holes with the top four advancing to the tournament.

