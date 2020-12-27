Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst makes bowl experience about more than game

"It's just the time you get to spend with guys,” Chryst said. “We get to have it (where) a lot of it’s here, but you know last week the guys did a great job of working through finals and so it’s the first time in a long time where it’s (just) football and they can focus on that and try to make the most of it and finish the season out right.”

Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph has coached with Chryst for 13 seasons between Wiconsin and Pittsburgh. He said Chryst makes players a part of planning their bowl season, which adds to their experiences.

“Paul always does a great job of laying out a bowl plan and making it exciting and taking advantage of opportunities,” Rudolph said. “And he does so by taking a lot of input from the guys themselves, the leaders on the team.”

Listening to players was essential this year, with teams across the country opting out of bowl games citing the stress and difficulty of getting through this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about why the Badgers chose to play this postseason, senior receiver Jack Dunn sounded a lot like his coach of the past five years.

“We earned the right, in our mind, to play another game,” said Dunn.