With ACC play looming, Wake Forest and Steve Forbes try to start building up again

This is typically the time of year where Steve Forbes feels his teams have taken off.
On Thursday, when Wake Forest plays its first basketball game in more than a month, the first-year coach will be hoping for the best he can against Catawba College given the program’s tumultuous stretch.
“I do think we’re getting in better shape but you have to remember once you start coming back, you start going through the process, you have to be very mindful of how hard you go, too, because they’re not used to going at that pace and then they can get injured,” Forbes said. “So we’re fighting that a little bit right now. Some guys are getting some nagging injuries. There’s some guys that are worn out a little bit just because it’s been a grind for them after not doing anything after not doing anything for such a long period of time.
“It’s kind of like they’ve gone off for summer for a month and came back. But you don’t have time to ease in because you’ve got the ACC staring right at you.”
Wake Forest faced its own battles with COVID-19 like a few have in the conference and the country. With what Forbes has been able to say, it was worrisome. His school wouldn't permit him to give the specific number of positive cases but reiterated that it was “significant.” He mentioned during an interview with "The Adam Gold Show" in Raleigh roughly two weeks ago that he couldn’t tell the number but “that nobody was asymptomatic.”
It’s why he’s reiterated constantly that no program is dealing with the same type of situation.
“I hope for every team it’s really not a big deal. I really do,” Forbes said. “I’d hate to know that there’s been a lot of teams that have gone through what we’ve been through. I’m frustrated because there isn’t a lot of information being shared, so I don’t know what other teams have gone through and that’s why none of us have a right to judge another team because we don’t know.”
Wake Forest paused team activities Nov. 30, initially for a week. It ultimately lasted until Dec. 20, when the team started practices again. The Deacons saw two games canceled — home contests against Presbyterian and Virginia Military Institute — and three more postponed against Troy, Virginia and Syracuse. Those last two went from ACC openers to further down the line.
Two players, Tariq Ingraham and Ian DuBose, are both out after a school announcement last week. Ingraham will miss the season as he recovers from COVID-19, while DuBose’s absence is indefinite and a cause wasn't disclosed.
“For them, right now, it’s about rest,” Forbes said. “They can’t do anything. And I think it’s probably better for them to be home at this point. Because if they were just here with nothing to do but be in the gym, they’d want to do what? They’d want to workout, and they can’t."
On Tuesday, he announced the Deacons would be without four more players because of ACC testing protocol after players traveled home for the holidays: Quadry Adams, Emmanuel Okpomo, Miles Lester and Grant van Beveren.
But he had a positive roster update, too. Forbes mentioned Carter Whitt, the recruit who enrolled this month, would play against Catawba. That gives the Deacons 11 available players.
Forbes mentioned how difficult of a situation his team faces now, just from an on-court standpoint. After starting to build team bonds and really get his style of play set, almost everything was halted. The Deacons now resume the building process again, with one last non-conference game before ACC play starts: three away games against Georgia Tech (on Sunday), Virginia (Jan. 6) and Duke (Jan. 9).
The coach pointed to just how rare this current situation might be.
“My team went through a rough, rough month,” Forbes said. “Now they’re excited to be back playing, but it also puts them in a tough situation. How many times in the history of college basketball has a team start the season and play a couple games on Thanksgiving and then say, 'Oh well, now you can’t play or practice until New Year’s Eve'?”
