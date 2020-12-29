With ACC play looming, Wake Forest and Steve Forbes try to start building up again

This is typically the time of year where Steve Forbes feels his teams have taken off.

On Thursday, when Wake Forest plays its first basketball game in more than a month, the first-year coach will be hoping for the best he can against Catawba College given the program’s tumultuous stretch.

“I do think we’re getting in better shape but you have to remember once you start coming back, you start going through the process, you have to be very mindful of how hard you go, too, because they’re not used to going at that pace and then they can get injured,” Forbes said. “So we’re fighting that a little bit right now. Some guys are getting some nagging injuries. There’s some guys that are worn out a little bit just because it’s been a grind for them after not doing anything after not doing anything for such a long period of time.

“It’s kind of like they’ve gone off for summer for a month and came back. But you don’t have time to ease in because you’ve got the ACC staring right at you.”