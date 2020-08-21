Wake Forest’s defense was already going into the season as the more-experienced and deeper unit — at least, on paper — compared to the Deacons’ offense. It’s a gap that widened this week with star receiver Sage Surratt’s decision to opt out.
The Deacons’ defensive star and other projected first-round pick, Boogie Basham, said he’s not thinking about opting out – spearheading a unit that doesn’t lack confidence after about two weeks of practices.
“I’ve had people reach out and ask me that question (about opting out),” Basham said Friday morning. “I kind of just shied away, as that’s not what I’m thinking about right now. I’m thinking about the first game.”
Wake Forest’s defense features eight returning starters and seven of its top nine tacklers from a year ago. Coach Dave Clawson said last week that the secondary needs to be figured out, but the Deacons should be able to lean on a deep defensive line and linebacker corps.
“Our front-7 especially is very experienced,” junior linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. said. “I think once we really find that true rock in our defense, that true leader — once we start to feed off each other and start to play together, I think we’re going to be a top-five defense, to be honest.”
Wake Forest’s defense took some strides last season, its first full trek under coordinator Lyle Hemphill, who took over in that role during the 2018 season. Bright spots were a 10% improvement in third-down conversion rate from 2018 to 2019 (42 to 32%), six more sacks (led by Basham’s 11) and average yards allowed going from 458.6 to 416.5.
Still, that yardage total was the ninth-best mark in the ACC. The 29.1 points allowed per game was eighth in the league.
The Deacons are headed in the right direction — with a few more steps to take to fulfill Smenda’s top-five prediction.
“We have a lot of hard hitters, guys who like putting their faces in the gaps,” Basham said. “And also I feel like third down is also another strength of ours also. It’s guys coming off the edge, guys in coverage. So I feel like honestly this whole defense is going to be good.”
And it’s not like the Deacons’ defense will be afforded some warm-up games to find its footing early in the season — thanks to the ACC’s revamped schedule.
It’s nearly impossible for any other team playing football this fall to claim a wider spectrum for its opening opponent after a schedule shift.
On one end, Wake Forest was originally slated to play an Old Dominion team coming off a 1-11 season with a new coach. Instead, the Deacons face a Clemson team that has lost 10 games in the last seven combined seasons.
The Tigers have beaten Wake Forest 63-3 and 52-3 in the last two seasons.
“I feel like with me, that’s a great opportunity,” Basham said. “They kind of got after us the last couple of years here. I feel like this year, we’re both fresh, we’re both dealing with these tough times. This will be a great opportunity for both of us.”
