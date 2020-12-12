With so many key players out, Deacons fail to get into rhythm in loss to the Cardinals

It was just too much to ask for a Wake Forest football team that has played two games in the past six weeks.
On Saturday in Louisville, the Deacons tried to overcome four weeks of COVID-19 issues, football-related injuries and a depth chart that is slowly disintegrating. Too much rust from inactivity was a definite factor.
It all added up to a 45-21 loss that is another chapter in a season that’s gone so many different directions that it’s hard to keep track. The Deacons were fired up about being on the field again, but several weapons were not in uniform that proved crucial.
No Boogie Basham (lingering COVID issues), no Sulaiman Kamara, and no Donovan Greene on top of the early-week announcement that star running back Kenneth Walker III had opted out because of COVID concerns. The defensive line, other than Miles Fox, struggled to keep up with quarterback Malik Cunningham and running back Jalen Mitchell.
Still, the Deacons hung around long enough to climb within seven early in the fourth quarter but had nothing left in the tank.
All season, the Deacons had won the turnover battle against opponents, but didn’t do it against the Cardinals. All season, the Deacons played exceptionally on special teams but a major miscue on a kickoff return put them in a deeper hole in the fourth quarter.
Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons has consistently praised his team for hanging in there despite the unpredictability of the season. The Deacons played their eighth game in 14 weeks, and the rhythm the offense had played with early in the season was nonexistent.
Quarterback Sam Hartman didn’t want to hear the excuses and laid blame on himself. He was 17 of 41 passing for 224 yards but he did have two touchdowns but also threw his first interception of the season. The Deacons also had a fumble from Ke’Shawn Williams.
“I’m putting this on the offense and me and you have to execute at a high level so it’s on me,” said Hartman, who was clearly frustrated on the sidelines the more the offense stalled out.
Hartman didn’t want to hear who wasn’t in uniform.
“We got guys who can play at one, two and three,” Hartman said. “We just didn’t make plays today and that’s football and that’s how it goes…. It’s just playing ball and making plays.”
Clawson didn’t hide the fact that because of all the missing starters it was one of the youngest teams he’s had on the field all season.
“It was baptism by fire,” he said. “We started three true freshmen in the secondary and they learned on the job. Again, Louisville played short-handed too but they played better than us. I thought we played hard and played with effort, but we had very little rhythm on both sides of the football.”
The Deacons gave up 254 yards on the ground with a lot of those yards up the middle.
Not having Basham and fellow defensive lineman Kamara as well as another starter, Tyler Williams, on the field gave the Cardinals plenty of running lanes.
“We’re hoping we can have both (Basham and Kamara) back next week,” Clawson said of their final regular-season game at home against Florida State.
The Deacons missed their veteran presence, something that was obvious as the Cardinals took control in the fourth quarter.
“We got really young today across the board,” Clawson said. “We played six freshmen on defense.”
The Deacons had just their second and third turnovers of the season. But the Cardinals had turned the ball over 24 times before Saturday. In this game they didn't have a turnover in their final game of the season.
“We looked like a team that hadn’t played in a month,” Clawson said. “We were lethargic, our tempo was not good, we dropped balls, and we weren’t as accurate as we’ve been.”
After using all they could to climb within seven early in the fourth quarter fatigue tackled the Deacons.
“I thought our guys looked tired,” Clawson said. “When we had any extended drive, once we got past the sixth or seventh play, we just looked tired, we didn't look like we had our legs, and how can you? You haven't played in a month and you went about two weeks without practicing.”
Out of necessity Clawson had to see what some of his younger players could do in a real game, and he thought that was a positive.
“When we drew up the depth chart early in the year not too many of them were on it, but it’s something everybody in the country is dealing with,” Clawson said. “And I’m going to find the silver lining in this and say that those guys are going to be better players quicker because they are getting experience, but there were aspects from today that weren’t fun.”
