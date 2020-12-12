With so many key players out, Deacons fail to get into rhythm in loss to the Cardinals

Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons has consistently praised his team for hanging in there despite the unpredictability of the season. The Deacons played their eighth game in 14 weeks, and the rhythm the offense had played with early in the season was nonexistent.

Quarterback Sam Hartman didn’t want to hear the excuses and laid blame on himself. He was 17 of 41 passing for 224 yards but he did have two touchdowns but also threw his first interception of the season. The Deacons also had a fumble from Ke’Shawn Williams.

“I’m putting this on the offense and me and you have to execute at a high level so it’s on me,” said Hartman, who was clearly frustrated on the sidelines the more the offense stalled out.

Hartman didn’t want to hear who wasn’t in uniform.

“We got guys who can play at one, two and three,” Hartman said. “We just didn’t make plays today and that’s football and that’s how it goes…. It’s just playing ball and making plays.”

Clawson didn’t hide the fact that because of all the missing starters it was one of the youngest teams he’s had on the field all season.