WSSU rolls to easy win over Jefferson University at the Harlem Renaissance Classic

Winston-Salem State rolled to a 76-43 win over Jefferson University on Saturday afternoon in Harlem, N.Y.

The Rams (2-1) shot 57% and enjoyed a 40-18 edge in rebounding to easily win in the Harlem Renaissance Classic.

Samage Teel scored 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting and also had three assists and two steals and Isaac Parson added 14 points and five rebounds. Also scoring in double figures was Jonathan Hicklin with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting.

"This game meant a lot to Coach (Cleo Hill, Jr.) so we wanted to play well up here and we accomplished that," Teel said by phone from Nat Holman Gym. "We got to practice in New Jersey earlier this week at the school his dad used to coach at and that meant a lot to him."

Jaylen Alston added eight points, 13 rebounds and two assists in his 32 minutes of action.

Hakim Byrd and Ahmen Barba-Bey each had nine points for Jefferson, which shot just 33% and was 3 of 18 on 3-point attempts.

Hill said by phone that his team's defensive effort was the best in his four seasons.

"When we are locked in defensively we are scary team," Hill said as his team forced 15 turnovers.

The Rams led 41-24 at halftime and never looked back.

"We are doing a good job making sure we are up on our defense and playing together," Teel said. "We are jelling pretty well because we all hang out together and we like the direction we are going right now."

The Rams will make their home debut in the renovated Gaines Center on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. against Carolina University.

The WSSU women also played on the road on Saturday and lost 75-70 to USC Aiken.

Amaya Tucker led the Rams with 16 points and Jainaya Jones added 12 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Kennidi Simmons scored 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting.

The Rams fell to 2-2 and will play on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Carolina University at the Gaines Center.