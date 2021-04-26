WSSU, Wake Forest bands to make music together again this fall in Demon Deacons' football home opener

The Red Sea of Sound, Winston-Salem State’s award-winning band, will have a packed fall schedule thanks to an invite from Wake Forest.
WSSU’s band will join forces with Wake Forest’s band, The Spirit of the Old Gold & Black, on Sept. 3 for the Deacons’ home football opener against Old Dominion at Truist Field. That’s a Friday night, and the bands will come together just as they did in 2019 for Wake Forest’s opener with Utah State.
The next day, on Sept. 4, the Red Sea of Sound will also be in action for WSSU’s opener against UNC Pembroke at Bowman Gray Stadium.
“I’m so excited to able to perform again with the Wake Forest band because it was such a cool experience in 2019,” said Skylan Mickens, a sophomore who plays the cymbals in the Red Sea of Sound. “It was a life-changing thing for me in some ways. I was a freshman in my first big event, and I couldn’t believe how much the community responded to our performance and how big the stadium was.”
Mickens, who is from Prince George's, Md., was performing in her first event with the WSSU band in front of just more than 29,000 fans.
“We had about a 300-piece band out there when we combined the two, and it was an unreal experience,” she said. “Here I am coming from a small place and then seeing all the diversity in the crowd and seeing everybody cheer for us marching into Wake Forest’s stadium is something I’ll never forget.
“Now we get to be a part of that again, and I think for all of us going through the COVID of last season both bands will be looking forward to this.”
The Red Sea of Sound, directed by Dr. Michael Magruder, has been in the prestigious Battle of the Bands in Atlanta six times and in 2019 was named the top HBCU marching band in a poll by ESPN’s The Undefeated. The band has long been known as one of the top HBCU bands in the country with around 120 members.
Katie Wooten, a senior at Wake Forest, is a drum major with great memories with her time in the band. But one stands above them all.
“There’s no question the combined performance with Winston-Salem State was such a cool experience,” said Wooten, an English major from Thomasville who played in the band at Ledford High School.
The Wake Forest band, with about 60 members directed by Dr. Tim Heath, is about half the size of WSSU’s band but the sound they made from the 2019 halftime show was incredible, Wooten said.
“Just to share that experience with the WSSU band was so neat because I’ve always said music is a universal language,” Wooten said.
Wooten said getting another change to combine forces for Wake Forest’s opening game will be a great way to start her senior year.
“The Red Sea of Sound brings so much energy and they have an amazing style and just getting to know them a little bit makes it fun,” she said. “We are all band kids who have the same love of music, and to share some of those same experiences is going to make that opening night that much better.”
While the WSSU band didn’t get many chances to put on shows during 2020 because of the pandemic, the Wake Forest band performed at the four home football games.
However, Wooten said it wasn’t exactly easy to perform in nearly empty stadiums. The band had to stay on the hill below one of the scoreboards. They never did get to march on the field last season.
The band also performed in the Clemson opener, aired on ESPN, when not even players’ parents were allowed into the game.
“That was kind of surreal,” Wooten said. “We cheered as loud as we could and played as loud as we could. I’m not going to miss those days, and now we can’t wait to have WSSU’s band with us next fall for that first game and hopefully we’ll have a full stadium again.”
The good news for Wake Forest fans is that the Deacons are 1-0 when WSSU’s band has performed at a football game. In 2019 the Deacons won 38-35 over Utah State on their way to an 8-5 season.
