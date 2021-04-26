WSSU, Wake Forest bands to make music together again this fall in Demon Deacons' football home opener

“The Red Sea of Sound brings so much energy and they have an amazing style and just getting to know them a little bit makes it fun,” she said. “We are all band kids who have the same love of music, and to share some of those same experiences is going to make that opening night that much better.”

While the WSSU band didn’t get many chances to put on shows during 2020 because of the pandemic, the Wake Forest band performed at the four home football games.

However, Wooten said it wasn’t exactly easy to perform in nearly empty stadiums. The band had to stay on the hill below one of the scoreboards. They never did get to march on the field last season.

The band also performed in the Clemson opener, aired on ESPN, when not even players’ parents were allowed into the game.

“That was kind of surreal,” Wooten said. “We cheered as loud as we could and played as loud as we could. I’m not going to miss those days, and now we can’t wait to have WSSU’s band with us next fall for that first game and hopefully we’ll have a full stadium again.”

The good news for Wake Forest fans is that the Deacons are 1-0 when WSSU’s band has performed at a football game. In 2019 the Deacons won 38-35 over Utah State on their way to an 8-5 season.

