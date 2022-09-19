WSSU women's and men's basketball programs will travel across town to play Wake Forest in exhibition games

Winston-Salem State women’s and men’s basketball teams won’t have to venture far for exhibition games as they will travel to Joel Coliseum to play Wake Forest.

The women’s game will be on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. and the men’s exhibition will be on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. This is the second season in a row that Coach Cleo Hill, Jr.’s team will go across town to play the Demon Deacons.

“Both programs have a rich history in athletics,” Hill said. “Anytime we can get together it’s a win-win for the community.”

Last season the two men’s programs met in an exhibition game and the Demon Deacons won 88-56 in front of 1,200 fans at Joel Coliseum.

During his summer news conference with journalists Coach Steve Forbes of the Demon Deacons said he liked the atmosphere surrounding the game. Division II WSSU has three starters returning from a 19-10 season and has a recruiting class of five that includes N.C. State transfer Jaylen Gibson, a 6-foot-10 center. When Dixon was coming out of high school he committed to Wake Forest but after Danny Manning was fired he decided to go to N.C. State.

The Demon Deacons lead the all-time series 5-0. When WSSU was transitioning to Division I in the late 2000’s the two teams played four times and the Demon Deacons won them all.

In the women’s game it will mark the debut of Coach Megan Gebbia of Wake Forest, who took over for Jen Hoover who was fired after last season.

Coach L’Tona Lamonte welcomes back an experienced team that includes Amaya Tucker, a Reagan graduate.

“I’m extremely excited for the players to get an opportunity to play against a local ACC team,” Lamonte said. “Taking the short ride across town for a game in the historic Lawrence Joel will be eye opening.”

Lamonte said her squad will get 15 practices in before playing in the game.

“The game is what we need in order to compete for a championship this season,” Lamonte said. “The toughness, height, speed, and agility of Wake will prepare us for our non-conference and conference games.”

The Demon Deacons’ women lead the all-time series 6-0. Their first meeting was at WSSU in 1979 and the Demon Deacons won 65-56. The other five games have been at Wake Forest with the last time the two meeting was in 2008 when Wake Forest won easily 76-38.