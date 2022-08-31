Here's why you might see Chris Paul around town this week

Yes, that is Chris Paul. There’s a good chance you will see the NBA superstar around town this week.
Paul, the NBA all-star and former West Forsyth and Wake Forest star, is in town with his family to celebrate on several fronts. Paul, 37, who plays for the Phoenix Suns and is a Winston-Salem native who grew up in Lewisville, will be a part of two ceremonies.
Wake Forest will dedicate new facilities for the men’s and women’s basketball programs Thursday morning. The Paul family will then be at West Forsyth in the early afternoon for the dedication of Chris Paul Court.
Paul is expected to also be at his CP3 training center in Winston-Salem later Thursday afternoon to meet and greet with the many children who train there.
Charles Paul, his father, said it’s a big week for the family.
“Yes, we are busy but it’s a good week,” Charles said. “Chris and his brother, C.J., always love being back home and with all that’s going on we are excited.”
It’s also a good bet that Chris will be at the Wake Forest football game on Thursday night when the Demon Deacons open the season against VMI. Besides entering his 18th season in the NBA, he's also taking online classes at Winston-Salem State to complete a degree that he started at Wake Forest.
Paul played two seasons at Wake Forest before declaring for the NBA Draft, in which he was a first-round pick of the New Orleans Hornets going fourth overall in 2005. He's a 12-time All-Star who was also the president of the NBA Players Association for the last nine years.
Chris Paul and Mit Shah, a Wake Forest alum and a prominent donor who is a part owner of the Atlanta Hawks, will dedicate the clubhouses in a 10 a.m. ceremony on campus.
The Chris Paul Family Men’s Basketball Clubhouse & Dr. Caryl Guth Women’s Basketball Clubhouse include new locker rooms, lounge areas, training rooms and nutrition zones.
The clubhouses are fully funded by donors in a $7.2 million project approved by the Wake Forest Board of Trustees. The project includes all design, construction, maintenance and operational support, and there is no long-term debt, according to a news release from the school.
“We are so appreciative of Chris, his family and the Chris Paul Family Foundation for making such a generous gift to our program,” Wake Forest men's basketball coach Steve Forbes said in a news release. “…. This transformational gift will impact our program for generations to come. We are very grateful for the unwavering and generous support of Mit Shah, Chris Paul and all our loyal Wake Forest basketball supporters.”
Nearly 500 donors also helped fund the project, according to Wake Forest.
High school glory, Olympic gold, NBA stardom: Chris Paul's top 9 moments
9. All-Star game MVP
Paul put on a show in the 2013 NBA All-Star game in Houston. He scored 20 points and dished 15 assists in a 163-158 Western Conference win.
8. A playoff game winner in 2015
Paul scored a game-winner against the San Antonio Spurs in 2015, a Game 7 victory for the Clippers to move to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
The point guard turned past Danny Green at the top of the key, tossing up a floater over fellow Wake Forest alum Tim Duncan just outside the paint. The shot fell in with one second remaining in the game.
7. His move to ‘Lob City’
The 2011 trade that sent Paul from the New Orleans Hornets to the Los Angeles Clippers brought together the "Lob City" as we all know it.
Paul paired with big men Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan for a high-flying show. The trio led the Clippers to 50-plus wins in the last five of Paul’s six seasons with the franchise.
6. A coast-to-coast winner at NC State
Paul made the inbound pass, got the ball back and went all the way down the court for a runner at the buzzer. Wake Forest won, 55-53, in the 2005 game. During the same game, a low blow from Paul to Julius Hodge almost contributed to an upset for a Deacons team fighting for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
5. His first Olympic gold medal
As a member of the squad called “The Redeem Team,” Team USA won in the Beijing Olympics in 2008. In the next summer Olympics, Paul started at point guard for another gold medal in London.
4. Stands as the NBA Players Association president
Paul has served as president of the NBA Players Association since 2013, and he’s played a significant role in the league’s moments of tension throughout the years.
In 2014, he became a key voice against Donald Sterling, the former Los Angeles Clippers owner. Sterling made racist statements that later became public — and earned him a lifetime ban from the NBA and a $2.5-million fine. Paul pushed the conversation that led to Sterling’s ultimate selling of the Clippers.
And in 2020, he helped navigate a hiatus in the bubble after the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to play in a first-round playoff game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The league resumed two days later while also unveiling multiple social justice initiatives to help the communities around NBA teams and their home cities.
3. Outdueling UNC’s Raymond Felton in 2005
Chris Paul’s showdown with fellow point guard Raymond Felton allowed the Wake Forest star to show that he was the best in the ACC.
In the first top-five matchup between the two programs, Paul’s 26 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals sent the Deacons to a 95-82 victory.
"I've said before and I'll say it again, he's one of the most selfless players I've ever coached," Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser said after the game. "And for that, he's also one of the most popular among his teammates."
2. Winning NBA Rookie of the Year in 2006, all-star arrival the next season
Paul went from 2005 lottery draft pick to 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year, then arrived as a bonafide superstar two seasons later.
That year, he averaged 21.1 points and led the league in assists (11.6) and steals (2.7) to earn his first All-Star nod, leading the Hornets to a franchise record 56 wins that still stands today.
1. The 61-point game in high school
Perhaps the most enduring memory of Paul for local fans, he scored 61 points for West Forsyth in their 2002 season opener.
The game came just after the murder of his grandfather, Nathaniel Jones. Paul scored a point for every year his grandfather lived, missing a free throw intentionally and subbing out of the fourth quarter early to turn his stat line into a memorial.
WATCH NOW: Chris Paul, from West Forsyth to the NBA
