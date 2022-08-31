Here's why you might see Chris Paul around town this week

Yes, that is Chris Paul. There’s a good chance you will see the NBA superstar around town this week.

Paul, the NBA all-star and former West Forsyth and Wake Forest star, is in town with his family to celebrate on several fronts. Paul, 37, who plays for the Phoenix Suns and is a Winston-Salem native who grew up in Lewisville, will be a part of two ceremonies.

Wake Forest will dedicate new facilities for the men’s and women’s basketball programs Thursday morning. The Paul family will then be at West Forsyth in the early afternoon for the dedication of Chris Paul Court.

Paul is expected to also be at his CP3 training center in Winston-Salem later Thursday afternoon to meet and greet with the many children who train there.

Charles Paul, his father, said it’s a big week for the family.

“Yes, we are busy but it’s a good week,” Charles said. “Chris and his brother, C.J., always love being back home and with all that’s going on we are excited.”

It’s also a good bet that Chris will be at the Wake Forest football game on Thursday night when the Demon Deacons open the season against VMI. Besides entering his 18th season in the NBA, he's also taking online classes at Winston-Salem State to complete a degree that he started at Wake Forest.

Paul played two seasons at Wake Forest before declaring for the NBA Draft, in which he was a first-round pick of the New Orleans Hornets going fourth overall in 2005. He's a 12-time All-Star who was also the president of the NBA Players Association for the last nine years.

Chris Paul and Mit Shah, a Wake Forest alum and a prominent donor who is a part owner of the Atlanta Hawks, will dedicate the clubhouses in a 10 a.m. ceremony on campus.

The Chris Paul Family Men’s Basketball Clubhouse & Dr. Caryl Guth Women’s Basketball Clubhouse include new locker rooms, lounge areas, training rooms and nutrition zones.

The clubhouses are fully funded by donors in a $7.2 million project approved by the Wake Forest Board of Trustees. The project includes all design, construction, maintenance and operational support, and there is no long-term debt, according to a news release from the school.

“We are so appreciative of Chris, his family and the Chris Paul Family Foundation for making such a generous gift to our program,” Wake Forest men's basketball coach Steve Forbes said in a news release. “…. This transformational gift will impact our program for generations to come. We are very grateful for the unwavering and generous support of Mit Shah, Chris Paul and all our loyal Wake Forest basketball supporters.”

Nearly 500 donors also helped fund the project, according to Wake Forest.