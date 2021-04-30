Young Wake Forest men's soccer team gearing up for NCAA Tournament on Sunday night against Coastal Carolina

The fifth-ranked Deacons (11-2-2) lost 10 players from the fall with eight graduating and two leaving early for pro soccer. With COVID-19, however, the NCAA stretched the season to the spring for the first time.

When the fall ended the Deacons were one of the top teams in the country but even with all the losses they’ve continued to win. In six games this spring the Deacons are unbeaten and haven't lost since Nov. 15 in a 2-0 setback to Virginia in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Deacons were also missing 11 players because of COVID-19 issues in that game.

One of the key players who took over in goal in the spring is redshirt freshman Cole McNally, who has three shutouts and sports a 4-0-2 record. He's the only scholarship goalie on the roster after Andrew Pennenburg graduated in the fall, and is playing with the Colorado Switchbacks in the United Soccer League.

“I think the guys are coming around and I’ve been proud of this group and the mentality has shifted since the regular-season ended, so I’m looking forward to this,” Holcomb said.

If there’s a negative for the Deacons it’s a lack of games since tying ACC champion Clemson 0-0 on the road on April 2. They did beat Villanova 1-0 in an exhibition game last week but have played just one game in the last month.