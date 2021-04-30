Young Wake Forest men's soccer team gearing up for NCAA Tournament on Sunday night against Coastal Carolina

Another NCAA Tournament, another challenge for the young Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s soccer team.
Coach Bobby Muuss starts seven freshmen, and has a short bench with just 14 available scholarship players on his roster, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be a factor in the tournament, which will be played in North Carolina.
Muuss says that despite the youth he’s had a lot of fun watching them develop on a daily basis this spring. The fifth-ranked Deacons will play Sunday night in a second-round game against 21st-ranked Coastal Carolina at Spry Stadium.
“They’ll tell you, I’ve been pretty hard on them here of late,” said Muuss, who has guided the Deacons to two College Cups in five seasons. “There’s been no downturn in our training sessions, and they’ve been going at it hard.”
To get to another College Cup in Cary, which is the men’s soccer Final Four, a lot will have to go right. The Deacons have nothing to lose, and there’s no sense of urgency with no seniors on his roster.
“You just have to have a little different mentality in the tournament because its win or go home,” said junior Kyle Holcomb who is one of two players that started for the Deacons in the 2019 College Cup semifinal loss to Virginia. “A lot of our starters have never played in an NCAA Tournament so we can’t get complacent, and we have to be locked in. We can’t make mistakes in the NCAA Tournament because you make one and it could be over.”
The fifth-ranked Deacons (11-2-2) lost 10 players from the fall with eight graduating and two leaving early for pro soccer. With COVID-19, however, the NCAA stretched the season to the spring for the first time.
When the fall ended the Deacons were one of the top teams in the country but even with all the losses they’ve continued to win. In six games this spring the Deacons are unbeaten and haven't lost since Nov. 15 in a 2-0 setback to Virginia in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Deacons were also missing 11 players because of COVID-19 issues in that game.
One of the key players who took over in goal in the spring is redshirt freshman Cole McNally, who has three shutouts and sports a 4-0-2 record. He's the only scholarship goalie on the roster after Andrew Pennenburg graduated in the fall, and is playing with the Colorado Switchbacks in the United Soccer League.
“I think the guys are coming around and I’ve been proud of this group and the mentality has shifted since the regular-season ended, so I’m looking forward to this,” Holcomb said.
If there’s a negative for the Deacons it’s a lack of games since tying ACC champion Clemson 0-0 on the road on April 2. They did beat Villanova 1-0 in an exhibition game last week but have played just one game in the last month.
Muuss says his team is as healthy as its been all spring, and with not a lot of depth that will come in handy Sunday night. There’ll be about 400 fans at Spry Stadium with the restrictions on attendance but getting a home game will be a benefit.
“I don’t think it changes,” Holcomb said about the long layoff between meaningful games. “We’ve continued to work hard and our training should be harder than games. Training is where we are going to get better.”
The Chanticleers (9-4-2) were the Sun Belt Conference’s automatic qualifier to the 36-team tournament but they come into the tournament on a two-game losing streak.
This will be the third time since 2012 that Coastal has come to Spry Stadium in the NCAA Tournament. In 2012 Coastal won 2-1 in overtime but in 2016 the Deacons won 2-0.
Muuss says while it’s only been since 2019 since they were in the College Cup it seems longer because of the season extending into the spring. Holcomb and defender Nico Benalcazar are the only two starters still on the roster from that 2019 College Cup team.
“It’s humbling to think that this group has come together as fast as it’s needed to,” Muuss said. “Our fall team was arguably the best team in the country, and our spring team can beat anybody in the country but we have a long way to go to prove our value and our worth in the big picture. I think we are the youngest team in the NCAA Tournament...."
Also with NCAA Tournament experience are David Wrona, Holland Rula and Omar Hernandez.
The Deacons have prided themselves on being a consistent top 10 team through the years, and despite their youth they are a contender as the fifth-seed in the tournament.
“The one thing that we’ve looked at positively is nobody’s career is over if we lose in this tournament because we have no seniors,” said Muuss, a four-time ACC coach of the year. “That’s a little different feeling so we can go into it a little more freely and enjoy the experience.”
The winner of Sunday’s game will play the winner of New Hampshire-Kentucky in the third round on May 6 at WakeMed Field in Cary.
