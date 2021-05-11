Young Wake Forest men's soccer team learned plenty this spring as it now looks ahead

CARY — Battling through everything that Wake Forest’s men’s soccer team had to endure wasn’t easy, but Coach Bobby Muuss stayed consistent in his approach.

Muuss didn’t sugarcoat how much the 2-1 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals stung on Monday night. But there was a sense of accomplishment for one of the youngest teams in the country.

Maybe going 13-3-2 is a good achievement for some programs, but the Deacons wanted more — and nearly got it.

“I told the guys, I don’t take it for granted being in the quarterfinals because you never know if you can ever make it back,” said Muuss, who has taken the Deacons that far in five of his six seasons. “I think we, collectively, the Wake Forest athletics department, our fans, even ourselves, have to exercise some humility. We say you want to expect to be here, but we have to celebrate that we are here.”

Muuss said that his Deacons worked hard since arriving on campus in August of 2020, going through the fall and the spring to ultimately wind up one game short of the College Cup semifinals.

When the fall was over, the Deacons lost 10 players: eight who graduated and two who left for pro soccer early.