Young Wake Forest men's soccer team learned plenty this spring as it now looks ahead
Deacons lost in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament

CARY — Battling through everything that Wake Forest’s men’s soccer team had to endure wasn’t easy, but Coach Bobby Muuss stayed consistent in his approach.

Muuss didn’t sugarcoat how much the 2-1 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals stung on Monday night. But there was a sense of accomplishment for one of the youngest teams in the country.

Maybe going 13-3-2 is a good achievement for some programs, but the Deacons wanted more — and nearly got it.

“I told the guys, I don’t take it for granted being in the quarterfinals because you never know if you can ever make it back,” said Muuss, who has taken the Deacons that far in five of his six seasons. “I think we, collectively, the Wake Forest athletics department, our fans, even ourselves, have to exercise some humility. We say you want to expect to be here, but we have to celebrate that we are here.”

Muuss said that his Deacons worked hard since arriving on campus in August of 2020, going through the fall and the spring to ultimately wind up one game short of the College Cup semifinals.

Virginia Wake Forest soccer

Wake Forest head coach Bobby Muuss and his assistant coaches, Steve Armas, Dane Brenner and Jonathan Lagos, had one of the youngest teams in the country but came within one win of the College Cup.

When the fall was over, the Deacons lost 10 players: eight who graduated and two who left for pro soccer early.

Muuss, and his assistant coaches Steve Armas, Dane Brenner and Jonathan Lagos, welcomed the challenge of replacing five starters from the fall into an abbreviated spring season. The players all bought in and this spring the only game the Deacons lost was on Monday night.

With a reduced roster, the Deacons didn’t have as much depth and experience but that didn’t matter.

“They need to be proud and celebrate,” Muuss said. “They need to walk away with pride.”

Freshman Garrison Tubbs of the Deacons said earlier in the postseason that he was excited about the fall but wanted to focus on the rest of the spring.

“I don’t think we are losing anybody in the fall, and we’ll look to carry the momentum we had this spring into the fall,” Tubbs said.

Helping the Deacons reload this fall will be the top-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to topdrawersoccer.com.

Among the 11 players who are included in the incoming class is midfielder Ryan Fessler, who played this spring with the Deacons and was a valuable player off the bench.

Louisville Wake Forest Soccer

Wake Forest's Ryan Fessler added depth this spring. Fessler is technically part of the incoming freshmen class but was eligible to play this spring.

The others in the class include defender Bo Cummings, goalies Trace Alphin and Jake Nicoll, midfielders Roald Mitchell, Nicolas Mancilla, Eligio Guarino and Tareq Shihab along with forwards Babacar Niang, Mwinso Denkabe and Julian Kennedy. Four of those players — Alphin, Cummins, Mancilla and Kennedy — enrolled this spring and were able to practice with the Deacons.

Five of those incoming players are ranked in the top 150 incoming freshmen compiled by topdrawersoccer.com.

In his six seasons Muuss, who has an incredible 102-19-11 record and has been to two College Cups, has never had a team finish a season where he didn’t have key seniors who were graduating.

“I’m never surprised with what happens at the end of the season,” Muuss said about not losing any seniors from this year’s team. “We just need to grow from this, and we have to grow from this. We had a little change in mentality once we got into the postseason and I was hard on them…. What I’m looking forward to most was that gauge we turned up a little in the postseason, can we continue that in the fall?”

No matter how Muuss and his assistants build the team this fall, it’s a good bet the Deacons will be ranked again in the top 10 when preseason polls come out this summer.

“For me, we are going to have a target on our back and there’ll be unrealistic expectations,” he said, “and we’ll try to meet or exceed them.”

Jay Vidovich, former Wake Forest head coach, headed to College Cup with Pittsburgh

For Wake Forest soccer fans there’s still a good reason to pay attention to the College Cup this weekend in Cary.

Jay Vidovich, the former head coach of the Demon Deacons, has Pittsburgh in the College Cup for the first time in history. The Panthers will take on Indiana in the 8:30 p.m. game on Friday at WakeMed Field.

In 2007 Vidovich, 61, guided the Deacons to the school’s lone NCAA championship. During one stretch of his time in Winston-Salem Vidovich had the Deacons in four straight College Cups.

“I am very proud of them and I think we did a great job of taking our opportunities controlling the match and managing it and with exceptional goals,” Vidovich said after Monday’s 3-0 win over Washington. “We're looking forward to the opportunity to compete in the semifinal."

For seven seasons Coach Bobby Muuss was an assistant for Vidovich before Muuss left to coach at the University of Denver in 2006. When Vidovich left Wake Forest for a one-year stint in pro soccer after the 2014 season Muuss was hired away from Denver.

Muuss and Vidovich have remained close through the years and while Muuss was disappointed the Deacons lost 2-1 on Monday night in Cary to North Carolina, he was happy for Vidovich.

“What’s he’s done is absolutely incredible,” Muuss said. “….Jay and I will have our conversations and I’ll celebrate with him and I’ll follow him here this week. I’ll be happy if an ACC school wins a national championship whether it’s Pittsburgh or North Carolina.”

Muuss said he’s also not surprised that Vidovich, who was the ACC coach of the year this past season for the sixth time in his career, turned around the Panthers’ soccer program.

“The hiring of Jay Vidovich at Pittsburgh from the day the ink was dry this conference got better. If anyone is surprised that this happened they don’t know college soccer. When you have one of the best coaches and one of the best people leading the program, you are going to be successful.”

                                     -John Dell

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

