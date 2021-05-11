Young Wake Forest men's soccer team learned plenty this spring as it now looks ahead

CARY — Battling through everything that Wake Forest’s men’s soccer team had to endure wasn’t easy, but Coach Bobby Muuss stayed consistent in his approach.
Muuss didn’t sugarcoat how much the 2-1 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals stung on Monday night. But there was a sense of accomplishment for one of the youngest teams in the country.
Maybe going 13-3-2 is a good achievement for some programs, but the Deacons wanted more — and nearly got it.
“I told the guys, I don’t take it for granted being in the quarterfinals because you never know if you can ever make it back,” said Muuss, who has taken the Deacons that far in five of his six seasons. “I think we, collectively, the Wake Forest athletics department, our fans, even ourselves, have to exercise some humility. We say you want to expect to be here, but we have to celebrate that we are here.”
Muuss said that his Deacons worked hard since arriving on campus in August of 2020, going through the fall and the spring to ultimately wind up one game short of the College Cup semifinals.
When the fall was over, the Deacons lost 10 players: eight who graduated and two who left for pro soccer early.
Muuss, and his assistant coaches Steve Armas, Dane Brenner and Jonathan Lagos, welcomed the challenge of replacing five starters from the fall into an abbreviated spring season. The players all bought in and this spring the only game the Deacons lost was on Monday night.
With a reduced roster, the Deacons didn’t have as much depth and experience but that didn’t matter.
“They need to be proud and celebrate,” Muuss said. “They need to walk away with pride.”
Freshman Garrison Tubbs of the Deacons said earlier in the postseason that he was excited about the fall but wanted to focus on the rest of the spring.
“I don’t think we are losing anybody in the fall, and we’ll look to carry the momentum we had this spring into the fall,” Tubbs said.
Helping the Deacons reload this fall will be the top-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to topdrawersoccer.com.
Among the 11 players who are included in the incoming class is midfielder Ryan Fessler, who played this spring with the Deacons and was a valuable player off the bench.
The others in the class include defender Bo Cummings, goalies Trace Alphin and Jake Nicoll, midfielders Roald Mitchell, Nicolas Mancilla, Eligio Guarino and Tareq Shihab along with forwards Babacar Niang, Mwinso Denkabe and Julian Kennedy. Four of those players — Alphin, Cummins, Mancilla and Kennedy — enrolled this spring and were able to practice with the Deacons.
Five of those incoming players are ranked in the top 150 incoming freshmen compiled by topdrawersoccer.com.
In his six seasons Muuss, who has an incredible 102-19-11 record and has been to two College Cups, has never had a team finish a season where he didn’t have key seniors who were graduating.
“I’m never surprised with what happens at the end of the season,” Muuss said about not losing any seniors from this year’s team. “We just need to grow from this, and we have to grow from this. We had a little change in mentality once we got into the postseason and I was hard on them…. What I’m looking forward to most was that gauge we turned up a little in the postseason, can we continue that in the fall?”
No matter how Muuss and his assistants build the team this fall, it’s a good bet the Deacons will be ranked again in the top 10 when preseason polls come out this summer.
“For me, we are going to have a target on our back and there’ll be unrealistic expectations,” he said, “and we’ll try to meet or exceed them.”
