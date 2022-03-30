Zach Tom of Wake Forest doing all the right things in pursuit of his NFL dream

In what can best be called a final exam, offensive lineman Zach Tom passed with flying colors at Wake Forest’s Pro Day under the big roof of the McCreary Field House.

Tom, one of 12 Wake Forest players who were put through various drills for about 40 NFL scouts, had two goals as he headed into the afternoon. He wanted to be at a certain weight and he wanted to do well in the 225-pound bench press.

“I wanted to weigh over 300 pounds and I wanted to get in the mid-20s in reps with the bench press,” said Tom, who is 6-foot-5 and has put on about 10 pounds since his last game for the Demon Deacons this past fall.

Tom was proud to report that he weighed in at 307 pounds, something that he’s been dedicated to doing. And how did he put on the much-needed NFL weight? “I ate a lot,” he said with a laugh.

One of the luxuries that Tom, who had just three holding penalties called on him in his four seasons on the field, had was he already performed for scouts at the NFL Combine. He didn’t have to go through all the drills on Wednesday afternoon.

He went through the bench press and had 25 reps, and he also went through position drills with several scouts. He spent a lot of time working on his snaps from the center spot with a Panthers scout and a Giants scout.

“Overall, it was a good day,” said Tom, who played center and tackle for the Demon Deacons in his career. He'll likely be looked at as a center in the NFL, something he said was fine with him.

Tom ran a 4.94 in the 40, had a 33 inch vertical leap and broad jumped 118 inches at the combine. He also had a 7.32 seconds in the three-cone drill that tests agility and explosion.

Tom was the only Demon Deacons’ player to get an invite to the combine. He said he tries not to look at projections or mock drafts, but it’s good bet he could be taken in the third through fifth rounds.

“I think the combine really helped me,” Tom said. “I try not to pay attention to projections and I do think it helped me and put me in a good spot.”

Tom was a first-team All-ACC performer this past season in helping the Demon Deacons to the Atlantic Division title and an 11-3 record. What might be his most valuable asset is his how much he knows the game, according to Boogie Basham, a former defensive lineman for the Deacons who was back at Wake Forest on Wednesday after his rookie season in the NFL.

“For Zach what’s going to make him a good pro player is how he adapts to things,” said Basham, who played for the Buffalo Bills after getting drafted in the second round last summer. “He’s balanced and he’s smarter than a lot of guys and he’s so athletic so the adjustment is going to be keep doing what he’s doing and don’t try to be something else.”

Coach Dave Clawson of the Demon Deacons calls Tom one of the most versatile offensive linemen they’ve had.

“I think it’s a combination of how athletic he is for a guy his size,” Clawson said. “To run and move and change direction as well as he does isn’t normal. And then, his intelligence and he’s so smart and anticipates things so well it made him into one of the very best linemen in the ACC.”

When Clawson was reminded of just three holding penalties called on Tom in his four seasons, Clawson said: “He’ll argue that two of those were bad calls.”

What had Clawson also excited about the pro day was the fact that all 12 of his former players had already earned their degrees.

“We hope they all make it to the NFL but if they don’t they’ll be set up with those degrees and that’s why you come to Wake Forest,” Clawson said.

Among those hoping to catch the scouts attention were defensive tackle Miles Fox and wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson. Fox’ size and speed as could make him attractive to the NFL looking for help in the interior.

Roberson, a 6-foot-1 slot receiver, caught 146 passes in his career with 17 touchdowns.

“It felt good to be out there and show off what I can do,” Roberson said. “Unfortunately I’m very underrated right now so hopefully I opened a few eyes.”

Roberson was disappointed he didn’t get an NFL Combine invite but said he didn’t let that get to him.

“I believe they told me I ran a 4.43 (in the 40) so I hope that time sticks,” Roberson said. “God gave me the ability to run that speed so I’m just grateful.”

Also going through the pro day was kicker Nick Sciba, who left Wake Forest as the most accurate field-goal kicker in NCAA history. He made 34 straight at one point in his career and his 433 points is a school record and third most in ACC history.

Clawson said it’s a proud papa moment for him as he watches his players go for their dreams.

“I’m excited for them,” Clawson said. “It’s cool to sit there and be a fan and you hope they run good times and hope they move well. These are guys chasing dreams, and it takes courage for that, so you just root for them.”

