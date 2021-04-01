What they're saying about Roy Williams

What they're saying, via Twitter, statements and interviews, about retiring North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams:
Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC chancellor
"Thank you Coach Roy Williams for leading @UNC_basketball with such passion, honor and integrity and for your support of scholarships for student-athletes, Carolina Covenant Scholars and #UNC Chancellor’s Science Scholars. You will inspire us and lead today and beyond."
Gov. Roy Cooper
"Dadgummit! Roy Williams, legendary coach and wonderful person is hanging it up! We hate to see you go but Godspeed Coach."
Cleo Hill Jr., Winston-Salem State coach
“We are losing an iconic figure in college basketball. He's up there with all of the greats, and he’s definitely always been cordial to me and we played against his teams when I was at Shaw one time and last year at Winston-Salem State in an exhibition. When I was out of coaching he let me come to one of his practices so I definitely wish him well."
Rick Duckett, former WSSU head coach and current associate head coach at Charleston Southern
"Coach Williams and I coached a year together on the JV team at North Carolina, so I got to know him early. He's a hall of fame coach who is even a better person. I wish he and his family all the best."
Will Jones, N.C. A&T coach
"In this business, since I've been in it, most guys get fired. To have a legend in this business be able to say, 'Hey, I'm done with it,' and retire on his own terms is a good thing. ... It's been a tough year. Some of his contemporaries like John Thompson and John Chaney, those guys have lost their lives this year. With the landscape changing, with transfers and college athletics moving in a totally different direction than he's used to, I think he's probably saying, 'I've done what I needed to do. Let these young guys handle it.' "
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis
"Congratulations to Roy Williams on his much-deserved retirement as one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time. Coach Williams is the ultimate Tar Heel, starting as a student-athlete, serving as an assistant coach under the legend Dean Smith, and coming back to Chapel Hill to restore the program to its former glory and winning three national championships. His leadership and legacy extend far beyond the basketball court, as Coach Williams was always generous with his time and resources in support of the Chapel Hill community. I join all North Carolinians in thanking Coach Williams for all he accomplished for our great state."
Steve Forbes, Wake Forest coach
“I think the thing that strikes me personally is I first met him in the mid-1990s when he was at Kansas and I was a coach at Barton County (Community College in Kansas). I went to a senior night at Kansas because they were recruiting one of my players, and it was Raef LaFrentz senior night and me being from Iowa I was a little bitter for Raef leaving the Hawkeye state. I remember the game and afterwards and he came out and he introduced himself to me and he said ‘Hi Steve, I’m Roy Williams’ and I’m like, yeah, I know who you are. And I walked away from that conversation thinking this guy is so genuine and humble and just a really good guy. And now I’m coaching in 2021 in the same league with him, and he’s the same person. His success never changed him and that’s the most impressive thing.”
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State coach
“Growing up in (Gastonia) North Carolina and being a tremendous fan of ACC basketball, I recognize the historical importance of North Carolina to the ACC and college basketball. Coach Williams carried on so well the rich tradition of the UNC basketball program, and he did so with great professionalism and loyalty. He has been a fantastic ambassador for our great sport. The landscape of college basketball has changed tremendously but the Carolina tradition because of Roy Williams is as strong as it has ever been. He is a Hall of Famer in every sense of the title, and we want to wish him and his family well as they begin this new phase of their lives.”
Jim Phillips, ACC commissioner
“On behalf of the ACC, we extend a heartfelt congratulations to Roy Williams on a remarkable career. His resume of accomplishments speaks for itself. More importantly, the countless lives he positively affected surpasses all of the individual honors and awards. Roy’s fingerprints will forever be on the sport of college basketball, and specifically the Atlantic Coast Conference. We wish him, Wanda and his entire family all the best as he begins this next chapter of an amazing life.”
Freddy Johnson, Greensboro Day coach
"You lose such a great coach unfortunately at a time when you need more people like Roy to look up to and to follow."
Jay Bilas, ESPN college basketball analyst and former Duke player
"Roy Williams has been a credit to the profession, and one of the truly great coaches of all-time, in any sport. Williams is also a wonderful person. Congratulations on a magnificent career, and thank you."
LeVelle Moton, N.C. Central coach
"College Basketball took a hit today. When I was hired, the 1st person to reach out & offer support was Roy Williams. Over the years, we became great friends. Thank you 4 ur support, friendship, and making our game better. You will be missed. See u on the golf course my man."
Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes coach
"He's a legend. That's the best way to put it. He's done so much for basketball and that university. I think it's a great time to celebrate all that. He's been a true champion, and I'm sure he's looking forward to enjoying the rest of his life."
Kevin Keatts, N.C. State coach
"Congratulations to Roy Williams on an incredible career. He’s a Hall of Fame coach and his impact on the programs he had led, as well as the state or North Carolina, has gone far beyond wins and losses. I wish he and his wife Wanda all the best in retirement."
Jay Williams, ESPN college basketball analyst and former Duke player
"My Duke people WILL NOT like this but I grew up a @UNC_Basketball fan.. sad to see a legend retire in Roy Williams. Roy has always been a class act & is one of the greats. Big decision time for a program in which I admire & always respected in our rivalry."
Rece Davis, ESPN college basketball studio host:
"Roy Williams is a gentleman and obviously an all-time great. We will miss him on the floor. I’ll mostly miss the 'now, you can’t tell this story on TV' stories, that almost always left all of us howling in laughter. All the best Roy. Congratulations on a brilliant career!"
Rex Walters, former Kansas player under Williams and former Wake Forest assistant coach
"There are really good men and then there are Great Men that impact the rest of your life in a way that changes your life forever. That is what Roy Williams did for me. Congrats on your Retirement Coach! Proud to call you My Coach!"
Dick Vitale, ESPN college basketball analyst
"OMG I thought it was April Fools joke but it is TRUE Hall of Famer ROY WILLIAMS @UNC_Basketball is retiring. He’s been so good that he is one of my MT RUSHMORES OF COACHING in my 40 + yrs @espn Bob Knight - Coach K - Dean Smith - ROY WILLIAMS / Thanks for ALL the memories!"
336-727-4081