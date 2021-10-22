 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's at stake for Wake Forest's football team as it visits Army on Saturday
0 Comments
top story

What's at stake for Wake Forest's football team as it visits Army on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wake Forest Syracuse Football (copy)

Wake Forest's A.T. Perry, right, celebrating with Blake Whiteheart after scoring a touchdown during overtime to win at Syracuse on Oct. 16,

 Adrian Kraus, Associated Press

Wake Forest's football team, ranked 16th nationally and perfect through the first six games of a regular season for the first time in 77 years, will begin a far more challenging portion of its schedule this weekend, one that includes offensive-minded North Carolina, nationally ranked N.C. State and perennial power Clemson. Here's what you need to know:

Saturday's game

At Army, noon

How to watch

CBS Sports

Why Wake Forest is winning

An offense that is effective at deception and a cast of veteran players have helped Wake Forest survive close calls against Louisville and Syracuse and keep its record spotless.

Wake Forest's offense is ranked No. 2 in the ACC and No. 12 in the nation, scoring more than 38 points per game. The Demon Deacons, in Coach Dave Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero's scheme, confuse defenses in how they disguise plays that could go as runs or as passes, and they move quickly between snaps to limit a defense's ability to make substitutions.

"We run all the traditional plays that other people run, but we run them with an RPO (run-pass option)," Clawson told the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch's David Teel. "I think Wake Forest is a place where you’ve got to be a little unconventional.”

Clawson also has made strong use of redshirting players to build his program. And on top of that, nine players took advantage of the NCAA's extra season of eligibility to return this season, giving the Demon Deacons even more experience.

What it means

Wake's success is important relative to two goals.

ACC: The Demon Deacons, who are 4-0 in ACC games, have the lead in the Atlantic Division. But No. 18 N.C. State is also undefeated in the league, at 2-0 going into its game at Miami on Saturday night and already with a victory over Clemson. The winner of the Atlantic Division – and the State-Wake game on Nov. 13 will be critical – will earn a spot in the ACC championship game on Dec. 4 at Charlotte.

Bowl season: The ACC champion is guaranteed a berth in a New Year's Six bowl game. The Orange Bowl, reserved for the ACC champion, is part of the College Football Playoff this season. Unless Wake Forest vaulted into contention for one of those four slots, the Demon Deacons would likely contend for a Peach or Fiesta berth if it wins the ACC championship. If Wake were to lose in Charlotte or not get there at all, then another tier of bowl games would provide the postseason destination.

Bowl projections

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Fiesta, vs. Notre Dame

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach, vs. Michigan State

Stewart Mandel, TheAthletic.com: Peach, vs. Michigan State

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Pinstripe, vs. Indiana

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo.com: Cheez-It, vs. Iowa State

Bill Bender, SportingNews.com: Sun, vs. Oregon State

Erick Smith, USAToday.com: Cheez-It, vs. Baylor

What's ahead

Oct. 30: Duke

Nov. 6: At North Carolina (non-conference)

Nov. 13: N.C. State

Nov. 20: At Clemson

Nov. 27: At Boston College

Notable

 Wake Forest had not been 6-0, nor has it been 7-0, since the 1944 season, when the Deacons belonged to the Southern Conference. That team finished 8-1, losing only to No. 20 Duke 34-0 in the season's penultimate game.

Wake Forest is one of 10 undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The others: No. 1 Georgia (7-0), No. 2 Cincinnati (6-0), No. 3 Oklahoma (7-0), No. 6 Michigan (6-0), No. 8 Oklahoma State (6-0), No. 9 Michigan State (7-0), No. 21 SMU (7-0), No. 22 San Diego State (6-0), No. 24 Texas-San Antonio (7-0).

 Wake Forest will play in a bowl game for a sixth consecutive season, a program record.

 The Demon Deacons won ACC championships in 1970 and 2006.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News