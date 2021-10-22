What's at stake for Wake Forest's football team as it visits Army on Saturday

Clawson also has made strong use of redshirting players to build his program. And on top of that, nine players took advantage of the NCAA's extra season of eligibility to return this season, giving the Demon Deacons even more experience.

What it means

Wake's success is important relative to two goals.

ACC: The Demon Deacons, who are 4-0 in ACC games, have the lead in the Atlantic Division. But No. 18 N.C. State is also undefeated in the league, at 2-0 going into its game at Miami on Saturday night and already with a victory over Clemson. The winner of the Atlantic Division – and the State-Wake game on Nov. 13 will be critical – will earn a spot in the ACC championship game on Dec. 4 at Charlotte.

Bowl season: The ACC champion is guaranteed a berth in a New Year's Six bowl game. The Orange Bowl, reserved for the ACC champion, is part of the College Football Playoff this season. Unless Wake Forest vaulted into contention for one of those four slots, the Demon Deacons would likely contend for a Peach or Fiesta berth if it wins the ACC championship. If Wake were to lose in Charlotte or not get there at all, then another tier of bowl games would provide the postseason destination.

Bowl projections