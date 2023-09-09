Winston-Salem State lost its second straight road game to open the season dropping a 26-14 decision to Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams took a 7-0 lead after one quarter, but the Panthers scored twice in the second quarter and never trailed after that.

The Rams cut the margin to 20-14 in the fourth quarter and had the ball but a costly fumble gave it back to the Panthers (1-1). The Division II Panthers that play in the Great Midwest Conference will come play at Bowman Gray Stadium next season to complete a two-year contract.

Drew Gallehue of the Panthers led the way by going 18 of 27 passing for two touchdown passes for 168 yards but also had two interceptions and was sacked twice.

Running back Jonzell Norrils had 16 carries for 86 yards and Jordan Pantaleo scored on two short touchdown runs for the Panthers.

Freshman quarterback Daylin Lee went the whole way again for the Rams, and was 22 of 33 passing for 278 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He was also sacked twice.

The Rams had next to nothing for a running game with Asa Barnes having 17 carries for just 32 yards and he also had a fumble. As a team the Rams ran for just 25 yards on 26 carries as they failed to dent the Panthers’ defense on the ground.

Cameron Cloud led the Rams in catches with six for 71 yards and Chad Tuner had two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Allen’s 52 yard touchdown catch in the third quarter brought the Rams to 20-14 but that’s as close as they would come.

Camar Kyle led the Rams with seven tackles and Jashan Rankin and Justin Fleming each had an interception.

The Rams actually out-gained the Panthers 303-290 on offense but couldn’t get a running game going to balance their offense.

The Rams had opened the season with a road loss to N.C. Central two weeks ago in Durham.

The Rams will play their home and conference opener on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Elizabeth City State at Bowman Gray Stadium.