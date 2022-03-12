Winston-Salem's Cam Ponder earns team All-America in NCAA indoor track

Winston-Salem's Cam Ponder, running for Furman, earned second-team All-America in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA indoor track and field championships Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.
The Mount Tabor graduate finished in 11th place in eight minutes, 3.99 seconds. Northern Arizona's Abdihamid Nur won on Saturday in 7:59.88.
The All-America honors go Ponder's way for a second indoor season in a row. Ponder earned first team in 2021 when the 3,000 went out at a quicker pace; he finished in 7:54.46.
Meanwhile, N.C. A&T's Randolph Ross and Javonte Harding captured individual national championships, and the Aggies men's program claimed a second-place finish, behind Texas.
Ross ran away on the final lap to dominate the 400 meters in a world-leading and personal-best 44.62 seconds to win the team's first individual national championship of the meet.
About a half-hour later, Javonte Harding joined Ross as national champion with a win in the 200 meters in 20.46 seconds, with teammate Daniel Stokes grabbing fourth in 20.87.
The Triad also got a strong performance from High Point Andrews alumnus Jenoah McKiver, who was runner-up to Ross. McKiver, an Iowa freshman, finished in 45.65 seconds. McKiver went into the race with the world's fourth-best time during the indoor season.
Ross starred on the national championship 4x400 teams at both the NCAA indoor and outdoor meets last season, he won the 400 title outdoors, and he was part of the United States' gold-medal-winning 4x400 relay team in Tokyo last summer.
A&T's Leonard Mustari claimed a runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.63 seconds.
A&T went into the final event, the 4x400 meters, as the race's defending champion and trailing Texas by only three points in the team standings. But the Longhorns took second behind Texas A&M, and A&T (3:06.91) was relegated to ninth place among the 12 teams.
Texas finished the meet with 47 points, and A&T totaled 36. Tennessee took third with 31 points.
Athletes finishing among the top eight earned first-team All-America from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Positions 9-16 were good for second team.
Among other performances for Triad collegians:
• Among other A&T finishers: Rasheem Brown, seventh, 60 hurdles (first-team All-America); Brandon Hicklin, ninth, long jump (second-team All-America). A&T's Paula Salmon was scheduled to compete in the 60-meter hurdles final at 8:10 p.m. EST.