Winston-Salem's Cam Ponder earns team All-America in NCAA indoor track

Ross starred on the national championship 4x400 teams at both the NCAA indoor and outdoor meets last season, he won the 400 title outdoors, and he was part of the United States' gold-medal-winning 4x400 relay team in Tokyo last summer.

A&T's Leonard Mustari claimed a runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.63 seconds.

A&T went into the final event, the 4x400 meters, as the race's defending champion and trailing Texas by only three points in the team standings. But the Longhorns took second behind Texas A&M, and A&T (3:06.91) was relegated to ninth place among the 12 teams.

Texas finished the meet with 47 points, and A&T totaled 36. Tennessee took third with 31 points.

Athletes finishing among the top eight earned first-team All-America from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Positions 9-16 were good for second team.

Among other performances for Triad collegians: