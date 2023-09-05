As hard as it was to get blown out by N.C. Central last week, Winston-Salem State remains upbeat heading into this week’s second game of the season.

The Rams will travel to play Division II Ohio Dominican University and Coach Robert Massey has loved the bounce back his team has shown.

“Look, at halftime (on Saturday) I said bleep, bleep, bleep, bleep, let’s go,” Massey said, describing his short speech to his team after trailing 37-0 at the break.

The Rams ended up outscoring the defending HBCU champions 21-10 in the second half. It doesn’t matter that those three touchdowns came against mostly the second- and third-team Eagles defense. The bottom line was the Rams made some headway with three quality scoring drives.

“We showed fight and we had a good second half, and that’s what is going to keep us going into this next game,” Massey said. “We didn’t have a good second quarter, and the guys know that.”

The reality for the Rams is they played their hardest game of the season over the weekend against NCCU, a Division I program with 63 scholarships.

"We definitely will match up better with all of our opponents the rest of the season," Massey said.

QB Daylin Lee earns the job

Lost in the shuffle of the opening-day loss to the Eagles was that the Rams started 18-year-old freshman Daylin Lee, who is from Shelby. He went the whole game and didn’t have a turnover in his first college experience.

Offensive coordinator Chris Barnette didn’t make Lee do too much, but in the second half, the Rams found a vertical passing game. Lee throws one of the best deep balls maybe since the Tory Woodbury days of the late 1990's.

“I was impressed at how he kept his composure,” said running back Gabe Linen about Lee, who beat out five others in preseason camp to win the opening-day start. “Being so young, it’s hard to keep your composure like that but he did a great job and we didn’t have any turnovers.”

Massey said he likes the way Lee responded in his first college game.

“This kid is so smart and he’s shown the intangibles,” Massey said of his search for a starting quarterback. “Obviously with his height (6 feet, 4 inches), I think he sees what’s out there and makes the adjustments. For him to not have any turnovers in his first college game says something.

“He’ll be our starter unless some injury happens.”

UNC Pembroke transfer makes an impact

Free safety Daunte Bowlding had an outstanding opening game for the Rams, leading them in tackles in the loss to the Eagles. He even knocked out one of the Eagles’ best receivers on a hit early in the game.

Bowlding, a graduate transfer from UNC Pembroke, said the defense should be improved this week.

“We had a slow start to the game against N.C. Central, so we won’t do that this time around,” Bowlding said. “I feel like the defense will play a lot better and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

WSSU’s next opponent

The Rams will be facing the Panthers of Ohio Dominican University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Ohio. The Panthers are coming off a close 23-21 road loss to the Notre Dame College Falcons.

Quarterback Jake Byrd was 14 of 26 passing for 121 yards and an interception for the Panthers. Drew Gallehue, however, came in the game in the fourth quarter and was 5 of 9 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown pass.

The Panthers showed good balance with 200 yards passing and more than 100 yards rushing in their loss. Jonzell Norris rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries and had a 70-yard touchdown run.

The two schools have never played before.

Ohio Dominican is a Division II school located in Columbus, Ohio and it has an enrollment of 1,700 students. The Panthers were 7-3 last season and 6-2 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

"They are a quality program that's averaged about eight wins over the last five or six years," Massey said. "So we're going to have our hands full in a hostile environment."

