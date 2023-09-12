It’s no secret that Winston-Salem State needs a better running game to take the pressure off freshman quarterback Daylin Lee.

However, Coach Robert Massey said there’s been a rash of torn ACL’s among his offensive linemen. Starters Dakota McLendon (a transfer from Wingate and Fayetteville State) and Zaire Falls, along with key reserve Mason Sechrest, who is a freshman, have all suffered season-ending injuries.

“It’s been a bit of a shuffle on the line, but they are working hard and (offensive coordinator) Chris Barnette is moving guys around to get the best production,” Massey said.

In last week’s 26-14 loss to Ohio Dominican University, the Rams managed just 25 rushing yards on 26 carries.

“We’ve got to get those running backs going because that sets up everything in regards to the passing game,” Massey said. “Daylin’s done well considering he’s coming just out of high school and is running a new offense.”

In two games, Lee is 36 of 57 passing (63% completion) for 467 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Maybe the biggest statistic is he only has the one interception and hasn’t fumbled.

“We need to have balance, and if we can get that running game to go along with Daylin’s passing ability, we’re going to be fine,” Massey said.

Defense needs to keep plugging

Trevor Willard, a defensive end for the Rams, says it’s important to break through with a win at home on Saturday.

“It’s never easy losing because you play this game to win,” said Willard, a Reagan High School graduate. “We have to get a bounce-back week and it's conference play, so this really matters. We had those two games and we worked out some kinks, so we’ll be ready to go.”

The defense has spent a lot of time on the field in the first two games because the offense hasn’t sustained enough long drives.

“We need to do better on third downs so we can get off the field faster,” Willard said of a defense that’s allowing 36 points and 370 yards per game. “We need to wrap up better on tackling and not get beaten deep.”

As for looking ahead to the conference season, Willard said the Rams are focused on what’s ahead.

“We can win this conference,” he said.

WSSU’s schedule set for next season

Next year’s opener for the Rams will be in Week Zero with a home game against Ohio Dominican University, according to Massey.

The Rams would then have a week off before heading to Greensboro to play N.C. A&T for the first time since 2010.

The Rams played at Ohio Dominican last week.

“I like how the schedule looks with us having a week off after our first game,” Massey said. “And that first game is a home game and we haven’t opened at home in a while.”

The other eight games next season will be CIAA opponents, just like it is this season.

WSSU’s first home game

The Rams will open their home schedule against Elizabeth City State at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Vikings are 1-1 with a 31-23 loss to Catawba. Last week, they beat St. Aug’s 13-0.

Coach Marcus Hilliard is in his second season with the Vikings, and they boast a very good running game. Zechariah Adams-Duckson, a senior from Newark, New Jersey, was a CIAA player of the week after rushing for 168 yards on 32 carries in the win over St. Aug’s.

Quarterback Chase Williams is the team’s second leading rusher. However, he’s struggled throwing the ball going just 7 of 29 over two games with one touchdown pass and four interceptions.

“They beat us the last two times we’ve played,” Massey said. “It’s our conference opener and we are at home, so it’s a big game that we need to play well in.”

The Rams will play another home game on Sept. 23 with a 6 p.m. start against Bluefield State.