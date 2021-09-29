0-3 football record means a big job is ahead for Winston-Salem State

Two days before the Winston-Salem State football team's third loss in a row to open the 2021 season, the university posted a job opening.
The timing of the post came as a surprise, capturing the attention of not only fans and alumni but Rams players and their second-season interim head coach, Robert Massey.
“The timing of it is on them,” Massey said. “That doesn’t bother me. The posting of my job or posting of the job while I’m working doesn’t deter me from what I’ve got to do.”
Athletics director Etienne Thomas, who began work at WSSU in January 2020 and has been waiting for a season in which to evaluate Massey's candidacy for the job, said the job posting had nothing to do with the Rams being 0-2. Two days after the posting, the Rams lost 19-14 to Elizabeth City State in their Bowman Gray Stadium opener.
“We’ve been trying to get it posted for a while,” Thomas said. “And it has taken a while to get it posted. But it has nothing to do with my faith and my belief in (Massey). He’s got my 100% support.”
That support, however, doesn't appear as strong among fans or alumni who are sharing their opinions on message boards and social media.
Cory Williams, a former WSSU defensive lineman and an active alum who is an athletics department supporter, wrote on Facebook, “Dear WSSU Athletics, Please Get This Right,” and posted a link to the job. Williams is a Charlotte attorney who played for CIAA championship teams in 1998 and ‘99.
Massey was elevated from defensive coordinator to interim head coach in 2019, succeeding Kienus Boulware, when the Rams went 4-6. In 2020 the season was canceled because of COVID-19 months after Thomas took her job. Massey is earning $52,138 plus a stipend annually.
Massey, 55, has been a college coach for more than 20 years and is a head coach for the third time. His teams, including those at Livingstone and Shaw, are 20-53, and the Rams are 4-9 in his two seasons at WSSU.
“I’m not a big internet guy, so I don’t look much,” the former NFL All-Pro defensive back said. “(Fans and alumni) are chirping but they are supposed to because we are losing, so I get that. I’ve been in this business a long time, and they’ve been chirping back then and they chirp now.
“Look, things are not going our way. We lost to a team that we felt we should have beaten, so it’s that simple.”
The Rams are 0-3 for the first time since 2016, although they finished 6-5 and won the CIAA championship that season. WSSU will play Saturday at Chowan, which is 4-0 and averages 46 points per game to lead the CIAA.
Massey admits that it’s a head-scratcher why his team regressed after playing N.C. Central close two weeks ago. The Rams led 13-6 going into the fourth quarter in Durham but allowed Central to escape, 20-13. Going into the Chowan game, the Rams are ranked No. 160 out of 168 Division II programs, according to versussportssimulator.com.
“If we beat Chowan, some of those people who are chirping will pat you on the back,” Massey said. “But again, I can’t get caught up in that because I’m committed to my guys.”
While Massey might not be monitoring social media, his players are. Cam’Ron Perkins, a senior defensive lineman, said that Massey’s title as interim coach hasn’t been the distraction that social media discussions have been.
“I feel like it’s disrespectful because Coach Massey and his coaches are doing all they can do,” Perkins said. “All our coaches put their heart and soul into this, and Coach Mac (defensive line coach Markus McElveen) hardly ever sleeps because he’s trying to make us better…. I’ve played at a D-I school before transferring here, and I’ve never had coaches care about you as much as they do, especially off the field.”
Perkins said fans and alumni need to know that it’s up the players to execute the coaches' plans.
“If we can’t do that," Perkins said, "then the losses will come, so it’s up to us.”
During 2020, when it was apparent that the Rams wouldn’t play, Massey made sure his players excelled in the classroom. By the end the 2021 spring semester, the team earned a cumulative 3.1 grade-point average, and all players were eligible to play this fall.
“People are going to chirp, and I can’t make everybody happy,” Massey said. “I can’t please everyone, and right now I’m trying to please the university and there’s a lot that goes into that in you don’t want your team to do anything to embarrass the university. And we want to go out there and represent the university as best that we can. ... Now sometimes you are going to lose some games you should have won but, again, we are going to keep doing what we are doing and making sure we are working hard and making sure our young student-athletes are doing the right things. But the goal also remains the same – to win games.”
Perkins said there’s no reason Rams can’t turn their fortunes around in the remaining six CIAA games.
“Hopefully by the end of the season that interim tag will come off," Perkins said.
