0-3 football record means a big job is ahead for Winston-Salem State

“People are going to chirp, and I can’t make everybody happy,” Massey said. “I can’t please everyone, and right now I’m trying to please the university and there’s a lot that goes into that in you don’t want your team to do anything to embarrass the university. And we want to go out there and represent the university as best that we can. ... Now sometimes you are going to lose some games you should have won but, again, we are going to keep doing what we are doing and making sure we are working hard and making sure our young student-athletes are doing the right things. But the goal also remains the same – to win games.”