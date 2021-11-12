14th-ranked West Liberty beats WSSU 104-82 in opener in West Virginia

Winston-Salem State ran into a very good West Liberty team on Friday night in the opener for both teams in West Virginia.

West Liberty, which was ranked No. 14 in National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II preseason poll, rolled to a 104-82 victory.

The Rams were playing their first game in more than 20 months. Their last official game was Feb. 29, 2020 when they beat Fayetteville State in the CIAA championship game in Charlotte.

The Hilltoppers, who were 18-5 last season, had five players in double figures, led by Pat Robinson who had 22 points. Malik McKinney and Bryce Butler each added 14 points as the Hilltoppers shot 46% from the field.

The Rams shot pretty well also, shooting 45%, but had trouble holding onto the ball with 24 turnovers.

Jon Hicklin led the Rams with 19 points as he went 4-of-8 shooting and was 10 of 11 on the free-throw line. Cameron Campbell, who was making his debut with the Rams after transferring from Lincoln (Pa.), had 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Javonte Cook added 10 points off the bench.