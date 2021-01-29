25 for 25: Dell's top WSSU basketball players over the last 25 seasons

In honor of 25 seasons of covering WSSU athletics here are my 25 best players I saw compete since the 1996-97 season. This list was compiled off my aging memory. If I’ve left off anybody who is worthy, I’m sorry. It’s amazing how fast 25 years have gone.

1. Marcus Best: One of the top defenders and leaders of two CIAA championship teams.

2. Darryl “Big Dog” Hardy: Dominant center who had some great games at the Gaines Center.

3. WyKevin Bazemore: Nobody went after rebounds harder and nobody played harder as a four-year starter.

4. Rob Colon: His four seasons played out like a mini-documentary that ended Hollywood-style with a CIAA championship last February.

5. Paul Davis: All-time leader in blocked shots in the modern era, but he could do so many other things.

6. Rob Williams: A favorite quote from him came on his final game in the Gaines Center as a senior: “I might shoot it every time I touch the ball.”

7. Larry Patterson: “LP for 3” was a familiar refrain when he played because he never saw a 3-point attempt he didn’t like.