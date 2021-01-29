25 for 25: Dell's top WSSU basketball players over the last 25 seasons

In honor of 25 seasons of covering WSSU athletics here are my 25 best players I saw compete since the 1996-97 season. This list was compiled off my aging memory. If I’ve left off anybody who is worthy, I’m sorry. It’s amazing how fast 25 years have gone.
1. Marcus Best: One of the top defenders and leaders of two CIAA championship teams.
2. Darryl “Big Dog” Hardy: Dominant center who had some great games at the Gaines Center.
3. WyKevin Bazemore: Nobody went after rebounds harder and nobody played harder as a four-year starter.
4. Rob Colon: His four seasons played out like a mini-documentary that ended Hollywood-style with a CIAA championship last February.
5. Paul Davis: All-time leader in blocked shots in the modern era, but he could do so many other things.
6. Rob Williams: A favorite quote from him came on his final game in the Gaines Center as a senior: “I might shoot it every time I touch the ball.”
7. Larry Patterson: “LP for 3” was a familiar refrain when he played because he never saw a 3-point attempt he didn’t like.
8. Alleggrie Guinn: He could score from anywhere on the court, but his ability to get inside was uncanny.
9. Tyrone Thomas: Coach Rick Duckett convinced him he could play point guard, one reason the Rams won the 1999 CIAA title.
10. Devonaire Deas: A transfer from Florida State was one of the biggest point guards in WSSU history and one of the fastest with the ball.
11. Otis Attucks: Homegrown from Winston-Salem, he was the consummate point guard who was as humble as they come.
12. Audley Wehner: He played only three seasons but scored more than 1,000 points and was great in the post.
13. William Crandell: A recent graduate who was always around the basket even though he was undersized.
14. Justin Glover: Nobody could dunk the ball as he could, and when he played defense the Rams were that much better.
15. Brian Fisher: He was an outstanding outside shooter who ended up playing overseas.
16. Darrell Wonge: Was very good at hitting the mid-range jumper but was also an underrated rebounder.
17. Marcus Wells: The glue to that 2012 CIAA title who was a four-year starter at point guard who was very good defensively.
18. Roy Peake: Four-year starter who came from nearby Thomasville and he talked as fast as he played.
19. Chuck Jones: Led the Rams in scoring one season after he transferred in and could really play.
20. Jamal Durham: He came to WSSU after outstanding career at North Davidson and could hit the outside shot and mix it up down low.
21. Terrell Leach: He could score at will and his defense was excellent in his short time in a WSSU uniform.
22. Jay Maynard: One of the top shooters during the Rick Duckett/Philip Stitt coaching eras who was known to heat up and score in bunches.
23. Jaylen Alston: Only current player in the list and his versatility is what’s going to help WSSU over the next two seasons.
24. Shawn Alexander: Transfer from Appalachian State was a combination guard who loved playing in the CIAA.
25. Lamar Monger: He drove to the basket at will and always found ways to score and was fearless on defense.
Honorable mention: Bradley Taylor, Thad Young, Vince Sessoms, Kamal Oliver, Mason Harrell, Julius Barnes, Isiah Tucker, Darnell Gregory, Keith Breland, Torrian Wynn, Jamel McAllister, Corey Thompson, Wakefield Ellison, Stephon Platt, Shelton Carter, Windell Owens, Donte Harper, Russell English, McIntoche Alcius, Ameer Jackson, Andrew Jackson, Marquez Jones, Kevin Henry, Jonathan McIntyre, Michael Broadnax, Joe Thompson and Rashad McGee.
