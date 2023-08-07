The smell of football was in the air on Monday morning at Winston-Salem State’s first football practice of the season.

There’s also a serious quarterback competition in the air as Coach Robert Massey and offensive coordinator Chris Barnette will be monitoring up until the opener on Sept. 2 at N.C. Central.

“Competition is good for everybody,” Massey said as he begins his fourth season as head coach, but will do so searching for the quarterback that lead the Rams out of the doldrums.

Last season the Rams were 140th in Division II in scoring with 21 touchdowns in nine games. They also had 21 turnovers as consistency was missing on offense that was rather glaring.

Enter Barnette, who used to be at N.C. A&T, who has six candidates in camp and five of them were healthy enough to compete on Monday. That competition is something Barnette is excited about.

“What happens is all of the guys in the room rise to the challenge and that’s the best part of what’s ahead for us,” Barnette said. “Competition brings the best out of everybody and we have a new offense so we’ll just see who steps out above everybody else.”

Two of the quarterbacks are returners in sophomores Bryce Jackson and Jahmier Slade, who shared the duties last season when Dominique Graves was lost for the season with an injury.

Jackson and Slade had some good moments last season as true freshmen, but just not enough of them.

Others competing are Norfolk State transfer Kyler Davis, Johnson C. Smith transfer Malik Evans and promising freshman Daylin Lee, who is from Shelby and is every bit of 6-foot-4 that he’s listed at. Another freshman, Qamar Grant, who is from Atlanta and is also 6-foot-4, didn’t practice because of a slight injury.

“It’s always good to have a stacked room and it’s a good problem that we do have,” Jackson said about six quarterbacks on the roster. “We have a lot of competition and it’s only going to help us.”

Lee has only been on a campus for a few days but says going through his first college practice was an eye-opener.

“It was intense but I loved it,” said Lee, who was part of the 22 freshmen that were signed for this season. “I love the competition.”

Maybe the most intriguing candidate is Evans, who is from Fayetteville, but only saw action in one game last season for 2-9 Norfolk State. He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, but in his three years at Norfolk State he played in just one game.

“The No. 1 thing is leadership,” Barnette said about what he’s looking for in his starting quarterback. “To me, a leader is somebody where their teammates willingly follow and they have to set the expectation and lead by example.”

A key for the Rams to improve on offense will be the play of the offensive line, which has four players back who have experience in center Darius McDuffie, along with Keith Quick, Zaire Falls and Demetri Fitzgerald. Wingate transfer guard Dakota McLendon will also likely start for the Rams.

Offensive line coach Chris Holmes is also excited about the freshmen who are on campus. “They are big,” he said. “We want to have a deeper line than last season.”

Massey says if the Rams are going to improve on their 3-6 record from last season they have to put more points on the board. With Barnette and Glenn Reese, who also was an assistant at A&T, Massey says he’s excited. Reese coached tight ends at A&T but is the wide receivers coach for the Rams.

“The quarterback makes the team go so we have to be more efficient and score more points,” Massey said. “We’re excited to get this preseason camp going and while I know the quarterback competition will be a focus we have a lot of positions where guys will compete.

“That’s only going to help us.”