Amaya Tucker has sights set on WSSU's all-time career scoring record

Late in Winston-Salem State’s loss to Fayetteville State on Saturday afternoon with the game decided Amaya Tucker dove for a loose ball at midcourt. It didn’t matter to Tucker that the Broncos had the game won, she put her body on the line for the good of the team.

That move didn’t surprise anybody who has been watching Tucker during her outstanding career with the Rams.

“Here’s somebody that was hurt twice in the game, but came back out each time and left it out there,” Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams said. “And she’s our best player and for her to do that is something we hope the rest of the team noticed. I know that I notice that kind of effort every day from Amaya.”

Tucker, a Reagan graduate who elected to stay home to go to college and play basketball, has turned herself into one of the best to ever play for the Rams. And it’s not just her scoring that brings out the superlatives from her head coach.

“Every possession means something to her,” Lamonte said about Tucker, who ranks in the top 10 in scoring in school history with more than 1,100 points and this season is averaging a career-best 16.7 points per game.

When Tucker graduated as the all-time leading scorer in Reagan history in girls basketball in 2018 many thought she would play Division I. But a funny thing happened on the way to Division I, and it all had to do with coaching changes.

“I don’t remember it’s been so long ago,” Tucker said with a smile about which schools were recruiting her. “I just know I couldn’t be happier here and because of that I’m staying for my final year.”

At age 22, with her undergraduate degree in hand, Tucker has decided she’ll be back next season and with that she has a chance to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.

While Tucker’s memory is fuzzy about where she could have gone, Lamonte certainly remembers.

“N.C. Central and Georgia State each wanted her bad but then those head coaches were fired,” Lamonte said. “So she committed to (Division II) Anderson but then I got a call from Coach (Eric) Rader.”

Rader, who was the Reagan’s girls coach but has taken a leave of absence this season for health reasons, and Lamonte got to know each other several years ago when Rader was at Thomasville and Lamonte was an assistant at Lexington High School.

“Coach Rader knew I really wanted Amaya to come here so he reached out and then she did come over to see what we had to offer,” Lamonte said. “And when she signed I told George Knox (who was the athletics director at the time) that she would have a chance to be the best that ever played here.”

Tucker loves the atmosphere of the sold-out Gaines Center, and that’s one reason she decided to come back next season.

“It’s gone by fast even with COVID,” Tucker said about the one season lost when WSSU didn’t play because of the pandemic. “I just have enjoyed my time here and I’m trying to make it last as long as I can.”

Rader said that he’s not surprised that Tucker has done so well playing in her hometown.

“She comes from such a great family and that’s been a big key,” Rader said about Tucker, whose church she grew up in Mount Olive Baptist is across the street from the WSSU campus. “I knew she could excel there at Winston-Salem State and it’s really a great story that the girl from her hometown stayed here and has a great career.”

Rader said what’s also impressive is how well rounded Tucker has become because she’s also a great student. She’s been on the Dean’s List every semester and graduated with a 3.5 GPA.

Tucker had a 4.0 in her first semester taking graduate classes as she works towards another degree.

“I have my degree in exercise science and I’m going toward a rehabilitation studies degree,” Tucker said. “When I had my injury I really learned so much about it and I’m looking at getting in physical therapy.”

Tucker has one season of eligibility left because she redshirted her sophomore season because of a severe ankle injury that required surgery.

After Tucker’s outstanding freshman season several Division I coaches inquired about her, according to Lamont.

“I did get some calls and those coaches were like ‘We did miss on her,’” Lamonte said.

Before this season Tucker had a chance to transfer to Campbell where she could play Division I for two seasons because she earned her undergraduate degree. Lamonte said it would be a great opportunity to see what she could do.

Tucker, however, didn’t consider it for very long.

“She just loves to play in the Gaines Center and the way our fans respond to her and vice versa I think that’s why she’s stayed with us,” Lamonte said.

Lamont promised Tucker when she signed that the Rams would win a CIAA title and while there’s been some speed bumps this season they do have a chance. The Rams have never won a CIAA title since the program began in the 1970’s.

As for trying to become the all-time scoring leader, that’s something Tucker said she’ll think about next season. She’s chasing Carolyn Huntley, who from 1983 through 1987 amassed 1,617 points. Huntley, a graduate of Parkland, lives in Charlotte.

“Amaya has been so good for this program and I can’t say enough about what she’s meant,” Lamont said.

Tucker had long talks with her parents about possibly this being her final season of playing basketball, but those discussions always ended with one thought.

“Since I’ve been here for so long maybe it was time to leave but I’m from Winston and I love what this school has done for me so with that extra season I wanted to come back,” she said. “But I’m also thinking about the rest of this season and what we can do. There’s a lot of basketball left so that’s what I’m focused on.”