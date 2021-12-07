 Skip to main content
Antonio Wells named permanent coach of WSSU's cross country and track teams
Antonio Wells

 WSSU Photo

Antonio Wells has been hired as Winston-Salem State’s permanent track and cross country coach.

Wells had been the interim head coach since June when KayMarie Jones left.

This past fall Wells guided the women’s cross country team to a second place in the CIAA championships, and freshman Tiarra Smith was named the CIAA Cross Country Athlete of the Year.

“I truly believed all of them could do what they have done,” Wells said about the women’s cross country team that has five underclassmen on the roster. “I was looking at the class that came in and the ability of these young ladies. We had one hiccup at the championship, but I was extremely pleased.”

Wells, a former athlete at Fort Valley State, spent two seasons as an assistant at Morgan State before coming to WSSU.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

