B Daht gets call to host 'Late Night with Hubert Davis' at the Smith Center next month

Brian “B Daht” McLaughlin doesn’t shy away from his love the North Carolina men’s basketball team. In fact, he’s widely known as one of the biggest fans of the program and tries to make every home game when his busy schedule allows it.
B Daht, a popular morning radio host on 102 JAMZ in Greensboro, says he hit the lottery when asked to emcee the kickoff to Hubert Davis’ first year as coach on Oct. 15. He’ll be hosting “Late Night with Hubert” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
The title may say Late Night but it actually starts at 7:30 p.m. The Late Night is a reference to the archaic NCAA rule that didn’t allow teams to practice until midnight on Oct. 15. That rule has been tweaked, and B Daht will get to host the fan friendly event in primetime.
“When I think of my top three professional stops or plateaus this is a top three,” said B Daht, a 2006 Winston-Salem State graduate who is a comedian, radio show host who has also been on a popular MTV show Wild 'N Out, "but this is something I’ve wanted to do forever.”
B Daht, 42, is the public address announcer for WSSU football games and does the same for the Greensboro Swarm, the developmental team for the Charlotte Hornets. He's also a regular contributor to The Drive with Josh Graham on WSJS radio station (600 AM in the Triad) on weekday afternoons.
Part of why he is getting to host the event at the Smith Center was his friendship with Theo Pinson, a former North Carolina star. Pinson called B Daht one day and gave him the news.
“Theo says ‘He man, I think I might have gotten you on to do Late Night,” B Daht said. “And he hooked me up with a Facetime with Eric Hoots (the director of basketball operations for UNC) and we talked and hit it off great. And Eric says to me 'what are you doing Oct. 15, we’d love for you to host it.”'
BDaht, who lives in Greensboro with his family, said he had to hold down his emotions he was so excited about getting the call to host.
“I was like I didn’t care if it was my son’s birthday I was going to be available on Oct. 15,” he said. “And if it was my son’s birthday, I would have said ‘Guess what we are doing? We're going to the Dean Dome.’”
BDaht, a mass communications major at WSSU, got his start by working on the campus radio station and doing the public address announcing for football games while a student. He worked his way up the profession dabbling in everything from standup comedian to radio to coming back to WSSU to be master of ceremonies during freshmen orientation week.
As for his love of the Tar Heels, that started early in life even though he was born in St. Louis. His family moved to North Carolina when he was in middle school and that’s when he first started rooting for the Tar Heels.
“It was around 1991 or ’92 and then the Tar Heels won (the NCAA championship) in ’93 I was hooked,” he said. “It’s funny but when my parents went through a divorce my dad liked the Tar Heels, the (San Francisco) 49ers and the L.A. Lakers but after the divorce I was like I’m not rooting for the 49ers or the Lakers anymore.
"But I was like, I’m still going to pull for the Heels.”
Now he’ll be on the court with a microphone in hand talking about his favorite program and making jokes with Davis, the head coach who moved up from assistant after Roy Williams retired after last season.
He counts the late Stuart Scott of ESPN fame as one of his idols, who hosted the event before. Scott, who died in January of 2015 at the age of 49 from cancer, is a Reynolds High School graduate.
“I knew he grew up in Winston and unfortunately I never got to meet him but he was the guru of hosting Late Night,” BDaht said about Scott, who was a North Carolina graduate. “He was someone I always wanted to meet to just pick his brain about the business, but unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do so.
“But just the legacy he left behind, I picked up some things that he did and I just hope to implement some of those from when he hosted.”
BDaht is excited about the opportunity, but isn’t about to give up any details about what might go on.
“It’s going to be something like they've never had because the entertainment side that I bring mixed with the passion that I have and the knowledge that I have about Carolina basketball will mean a lot of energy,” he said. “I’m a host that is sad when they lose and ecstatic when they win, so I’m a big fan, and I don’t care who knows it. It’s just going to be a great night.”
The scheduled events include the UNC women's team having a scrimmage to highlight Coach Courtney Banghart's third team, and in the men's game will be highlighted with a Blue-White game where Davis will divide up his team.
🚨 LATE NIGHT: Tar Heels N' HD 🚨Friday, October 15 @ 7:30 PMWe'll see you there 🔥#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/PWg4QTxbFx— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) September 14, 2021
