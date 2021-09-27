B Daht gets call to host 'Late Night with Hubert Davis' at the Smith Center next month

Part of why he is getting to host the event at the Smith Center was his friendship with Theo Pinson, a former North Carolina star. Pinson called B Daht one day and gave him the news.

“Theo says ‘He man, I think I might have gotten you on to do Late Night,” B Daht said. “And he hooked me up with a Facetime with Eric Hoots (the director of basketball operations for UNC) and we talked and hit it off great. And Eric says to me 'what are you doing Oct. 15, we’d love for you to host it.”'

BDaht, who lives in Greensboro with his family, said he had to hold down his emotions he was so excited about getting the call to host.

“I was like I didn’t care if it was my son’s birthday I was going to be available on Oct. 15,” he said. “And if it was my son’s birthday, I would have said ‘Guess what we are doing? We're going to the Dean Dome.’”

BDaht, a mass communications major at WSSU, got his start by working on the campus radio station and doing the public address announcing for football games while a student. He worked his way up the profession dabbling in everything from standup comedian to radio to coming back to WSSU to be master of ceremonies during freshmen orientation week.