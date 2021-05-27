Back in the game: Randy Norris, a former WSSU star and High Point native, catches on with the High Point Rockers

Randy Norris had sort of settled into a life without professional baseball running his own youth baseball program in the Triad.
Norris, a High Point native, was building up his business when he got a call from the High Point Rockers, an independent team that plays at Truist Point.
“I had to listen,” said Norris, 24, and a former Winston-Salem State star who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 19th round in 2018. “I really think those kids I was training helped me because now I’ve got another shot at pro ball.”
Norris was released by the Giants in 2020 thanks to the pandemic when the minor league baseball season was cancelled. And when Major League Baseball decided to eliminate several of its minor league teams Norris didn’t have a place to play.
Norris, an outfielder, played in 95 games in his minor league career with three teams hitting .251 with one homer, 37 RBI’s and 17 stolen bases.
He hopes to continue to train two 14-year-old teams while playing for the Rockers. Norris has a Facebook page detailing his Team Norris Heat programs that he started last year despite the pandemic.
“I really love the coaching part of it and teaching kids the game,” he said. “The thing is since I live right here in High Point and I’m 10 minutes from (Truist Point) I think I’ll be able to make it work.”
During the middle of his tryout with the Rockers last week he also found time to graduate at WSSU while going through the ceremony. He said it was important to get his degree.
"I had to get that," he said.
Norris is on a team that has seven players on the roster with major league experience, starting with 35-year-old pitcher Mitch Atkins, a graduate of Northeast Guilford.
Other players with local ties besides Norris include pitchers Bryce Hensley and Max Povse who both played at UNC Greensboro. Another pitcher, Joe Johnson, pitched this past spring for High Point University and was recently signed.
“I can’t believe I get to play with these guys and I’m like the second youngest on this team but it’s going to be great,” Norris said.
The Rockers will open at York, Pa. on Friday in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, and Atkins, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Chicago Cubs in 2004, is scheduled to start the team’s home opener on June 1.
Norris joined the Rockers for a tryout last week and even though he tweaked his hamstring in an exhibition game did well enough to earn a roster spot. He’ll be held out of the team’s first series on the road, but should be on the field for their first homestand.
“I hurt my hamstring so I’ve got to rehab it so they want me ready by our first home series,” Norris said. "I probably should have taken it easy since I hadn't played for awhile but I only have one speed."
Playing for an independent team is a lot different than one of the minor league teams affiliated with Major League Baseball. A lot of the older players are in High Point for the love of the game and are a long shot to ever make it back to Major League Baseball.
“For me, I’m going to try and get to the MLB and that’s been my goal since I got drafted,” said Norris, who went to three years of high school at High Point Andrews before playing his final season of high school baseball at Dudley. “With playing in and independent league there’s a chance of getting picked up. I’m just going to make sure and give myself a chance and play as hard as I can every time I’m out there.”
