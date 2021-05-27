Back in the game: Randy Norris, a former WSSU star and High Point native, catches on with the High Point Rockers

During the middle of his tryout with the Rockers last week he also found time to graduate at WSSU while going through the ceremony. He said it was important to get his degree.

"I had to get that," he said.

Norris is on a team that has seven players on the roster with major league experience, starting with 35-year-old pitcher Mitch Atkins, a graduate of Northeast Guilford.

Other players with local ties besides Norris include pitchers Bryce Hensley and Max Povse who both played at UNC Greensboro. Another pitcher, Joe Johnson, pitched this past spring for High Point University and was recently signed.

“I can’t believe I get to play with these guys and I’m like the second youngest on this team but it’s going to be great,” Norris said.

The Rockers will open at York, Pa. on Friday in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, and Atkins, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Chicago Cubs in 2004, is scheduled to start the team’s home opener on June 1.

Norris joined the Rockers for a tryout last week and even though he tweaked his hamstring in an exhibition game did well enough to earn a roster spot. He’ll be held out of the team’s first series on the road, but should be on the field for their first homestand.